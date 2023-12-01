ZAHID SILENT ON CANCER SURGERY – BUT TO TAKE “SOME TIME OFF” TO RECOVER – WHO WILL DO HIS JOB IN THE MEANTIME?

Written by Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi will be taking “some time off” to rest after his recent surgery but did not specify how long he will be on leave or what sort of surgery he had undergone.

“As advised by my doctors, I will be taking some time off to rest before I return to my duties. I wish to thank everyone again for their prayers and offering moral support,” Zahid, who is also the Umno president, said on Facebook.

Rumors had been rife that he had surgery to remove a cancerous growth. So far, neither he nor his family have denied the speculation.

Zahid’s health is monitored closely as he is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s key supporter in Umno. Should Zahid retire early due to ill health, chances are high Umno might realign to form a new government with the PN-Pas opposition pact.

Zahid is also the rural and regional development minister as well as the Bagan Datuk MP.

So far, Anwar has not commented on his DPM’s illness or how long will Zahid be on leave or if a stand-in was needed to look after the rural ministry.

The disorganized Anwar has been criticized for leaving the domestic trade and cost of living minister’s post empty following the death of Salahuddin Ayob some four months ago.

