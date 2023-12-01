ALL HELL ABOUT TO BREAK LOOSE ON MALAYSIA’S ANWAR – ‘WE HAVE THE FACTS & A CASE’ – BERSATU PINPOINTS ALLEGED ‘HENCHMEN’ FARHASH & ‘DATUK BOTAK’ – AS THE OPERATORS BEHIND ‘PLANNED MOVE’ TO BRIBE & ENTICE 10 MPs

Written by Wong Choon Mei, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – All hell is about to break loose on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government. A livid opposition, determined to ‘expose’ him for luring 10 of their MPs, is about to make public accusations of illicit cash, projects, threats and the roles played by a shadowy figure nicknamed ‘Datuk Botak’ and Anwar’s own scandal-tainted ex-political secretary now alleged to be gathering ‘intelligence’ for him.

“There is a video showing the identity of a ‘Datuk Botak’… who played a role in bribing and threatening opposition MPs to support the prime minister,” Wan Fayhsal, the opposition MP for Machang, told a press conference in Parliament today (Nov 14).

“The video also explains the role of the prime minister’s former political secretary Farhash in this matter.”

PLANNED MOVE: ‘WE HAVE THE FACTS & A CASE’

Wan Fayhsal, who hails from the Bersatu party that recently saw four MPs declare support for Anwar in exchange for federal money, blamed the two men for hatching the plot against the opposition so as to prolong the ineffective Anwar’s hold on the PM’s post.

He was referring to Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, a member of Anwar’s PKR party who was rewarded with two plum corporate positions soon after last year’s general election – whilst ‘Datuk Botak’ is believed to be a business tycoon with links to Umno.

“It is clear there is a planned move by the prime minister and the leadership of the government to bribe and offer incentives through promises of financial assistance to Bersatu MPs. Both for their constituencies and for them personally,” Malaysiakini reported Wan Fayhsal as saying.

“This video has also gone viral on Facebook and TikTok, and the MACC should be aware and take action because it is clear that the four Bersatu MPs have been pressured and threatened with action by the MACC if they refuse to give their support.”

“This is clearly a misuse of power by the prime minister and a form of corruption and this act also insults the provisions of the Federal Constitution regarding the law of party jumping and contradicts democratic practices.”

Wan Fayhsal’s bombshell comes even as Anwar’s trusted lieutenant and Home Minister, Saifuddin Nasution, claimED no reports had been lodged with the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“A police report has already been made by Bersatu Youth at midnight last night. Some say this is empty talk and slander,” Wan Fayhsal, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, slammed Saifuddin.

“No, we have facts and a case. An MACC follow-up report will be made and a press conference will be held to explain the police report.”

ANWAR’S ‘BAD HISTORY’

If so, then the embattled Anwar may have bitten off more than he has bargained for.

Already public sentiment is swinging against him over the backdoor defections of the Bersatu four, who outraged the nation by declaring support for his ‘Madani’ government while insisting they were still loyal to Bersatu.

Their bold move to thwart the recently passed Anti-Hopping Law by tapping a loophole, as well as Anwar’s beaming acceptance and willingness to give them federal money instead of disdaining their dubious conduct, has raised question marks on Anwar’s own transparency.

The Bersatu four are Iskandar Dzulkarnain the Kuala Kangsar MP, Suhaili Abdul Rahman the Labuan MP, Mohd Azizi the Gua Musang MP and Zahari Kechik the Jeli MP.

“We have had a history where the current prime minister was charged with abuse of power when he was deputy prime minister. So it is not strange with what has happened today, the pressure given to Opposition MPs, including myself and some of my friends to support the government today, especially to the prime minister.

“Many of Bersatu MPs have been identified by operators who offer, initially development projects in their respective areas. Some are via email and some are via WhatsApp, and some have met face to face as the video of them meeting the Langkawi MP and the Jeli MP has gone viral. We have proof,” Wan Fayhsal reiterated.

10 MPs TARGETED – IT’S ‘DELIBERATE BRIBERY’

According to Malay Mail, Wan Fayhsal also claimed that the “operators” had studied the problems of each area and their potential before bombarding the MPs with their illicit offers.

“We received a call to make a meeting. There’s 10 of us have had contact with those operators. It’s not fiction,” he added.

MPs from opposition ally Pas were also allegedly targeted, including Besut’s Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh.

According to Pas MP for Pendang Awang Solahuddin Hashim, who was at the presser, it is Anwar’s government that is actively enticing opposition MPs to declare support for them.

Anwar has been rebuked and accused of deliberately withholding federal funding for opposition lawmakers so that he could bend them to his will.

“This government should be strong and solid because it says it has exceeded 148. It shouldn’t be necessary. Why are these things still happening? Why? Are you not confident? (Afraid) it may fall at any time even if there is a two-thirds majority?” Awang asked.

