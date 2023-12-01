FOR CALLING ANWAR ‘SMALL FALSE MESSIAH’, PKR DEMANDS USE OF SEDITION ACT AGAINST CHEGUBARD – AN OPPRESSIVE LAW IT PREVIOUSLY FOUGHT TO REPEAL – HOW FAR HAVE ANWAR & PKR LOST THEIR ‘REFORMIST’ WAY

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Swell-headed or not, PKR now wants an opposition politician arrested and charged for sedition for calling party president and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “dajal kecil” – Malay for ‘small false messiah”.

This, just days after telling coalition ally MIC to ‘walk away’ if they weren’t sincere in supporting Anwar.

“After watching the video, I find that there were elements of sedition meant to sow hate among Malaysians in regards to the 3R issues of race, religion and the royal institution, just to gain votes in the Kemaman by-election,” Johor PKR Youth chief Mohamad Taufiq Ismail said.

PKR USING THE 3Rs IN A DIFFERENT WAY?

According to the NST, he had lodged a police report last night, accusing Bersatu’s Badrul Hisyam Shaharin, better known online as Chegubard, of seditiously creating hatred against Anwar.

“I also ask police to use their powers under sections 6(3)(b) and (c) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 to stop such messages being sent on social media,” Taufiq had said.

He also took a swipe at religious leaders for not censuring Badrul Hisyam for ‘misusing’ religion in such a way. All eyes are now on whether a whole string of religious leaders and teachers will now obediently condemn Badrul.

“I am not Muslim so I don’t know if this constitutes misusing Islam. But there are many who genuinely believe Anwar is misleading the country with doublespeak, false messages and false promises. You just have to look at the latest survey on his approval rating which says it all,” a political watcher told Politics Now!

“Parties like Pas, Bersatu and Umno have been using race, religion and royalty to get the Malays to hate the non-Malays for the longest time. But PKR is no better – they are hiding behind using the 3Rs to get at people who criticize Anwar as PM. And this is getting really annoying. I don’t think anyone sees Anwar as some sort of demigod who cannot be questions, except for the truly ridiculous in PKR. It not only shows a real lack of ideas, IQ and political sycophancy but to demand using the Sedition Act just because Anwar was ridiculed shows how much PKR has deviated from its reformist stance. It is alarming. When in the opposition, they demanded for the Sedition Act to be repealed, now they want it to be used on those who disagree with Anwar. How untrustworthy as politicians is that?”

He was referring to the Merdeka Centre survey that found Anwar’s approval rating had plunged to 50% from 68% a year ago when he took power. The narcissistic Anwar himself has dismissed the poll, insisting the sample size of 1,200 it used was too “small”.

GETTING MORE EXTREME AS POWER GOES TO ITS HEAD?

Last week, at Tamil language event organized by the Education Ministry led by PKR’s hugely-unpopular Fadhlina Sidek, two Tamil songs were banned from being performed. Kadavul Valthu is a song about Hindu deities while Tamil Valthu is a song related to the Tamil language. A banner depicting Tamil philosopher and literature icon Thiruvalluva was also banned.

Fadhlina was forced to apologize to the Indian community,

At its annual congress held over the weekend, PKR delegates had also called for social media to be monitored by a special youth squad for “defamatory” remarks.

Even more startling was the demand to set up a committee to monitor anti-establishment teachers.

“They need to support the government as they are in the public service,” said Johor PKR delegate Haryati Abu Nasir, who claimed there was now a worrying trend of public servants openly going against the government that needed to be addressed urgently.

Meanwhile, the MIC has brushed off the call by Kota Damansara assemblyman Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim to “leave”.

“My advice to the component party, if you are insincere about being with us, just leave,” Izuan had said.

“There is no need to be a thorn in our sides, give space to our party (PKR), our president Anwar to fix the economy, to make Malaysia better. That (to leave) is the best.”

