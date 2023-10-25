ANWAR’S HIGH-STAKES DRAMA – BY PASSING THE BUCK TO EUROPEAN MPs, HAS MALAYSIA’S PM SET OFF A TICKING TIME BOMB ON THE GLOBAL STAGE – AS HE LUNGES TO STAVE OFF CALLS FOR HIS RESIGNATION AT HOME – WITH THE RINGGIT HITTING ITS LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY

Written by Wong Choon Mei, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Fair feint or desperate lunge? Malaysia’s embattled Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appears to have recklessly set off a ticking time bomb on the international stage when he pointed the finger at European MPs, whom he claimed were threatening and pressuring him to change or soften his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The die is cast. Whichever way Anwar loses. If his intention is to endear himself to Malays and Muslims but they don’t respond and stay loyal to Pas politicians instead, then he is only committing suicide in a more painful and bombastic way,” an analyst told Politics Now! referring to Pas, which is now the political party most influential with Malay voters in the country.

“If the European MPs scoff at him for wild accusations, then he is really finished with both Malay and non-Malay voters as well as the diplomatic community! If Anwar doesn’t realize that to Europeans & to the U.S., it’s Hamas that’s the protagonist and not Israel, then he should not be in geopolitics. Already his credibility is wearing very thin and now he wants to blow up issues that require cool heads not just here but globally, while neglecting Malaysia’s own economy and currency which frankly are drowning fast due to neglect.”

NO NAMES – BUT ANWAR’S SECURITY NOW THE “TOP PRIORITY”

While the narcissistic Anwar refused to reveal their names or identify which nation these ‘rogue’ parliamentarians were from, he still managed to insist he would not be cowed.

“There were European MPs who gave,” the PM said, trailing off before adding that he will issue a statement later on. He also hinted that the threats came in the form of statements, with one that was made directly.

Right on cue, Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain rushed in as if to back up Anwar, who told a crowded rally held last night in solidarity with the Palestinians that he was being threatened by Western powers.

“The security of the Prime Minister is our top priority,” government mouthpiece Bernama reported the police chief as saying. The security detail for Anwar will also be increased, assured the IGP.

Anwar has attracted ridicule from many quarters for the high-stakes drama he has thrown himself and his administration into over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This is especially so when Malaysia’s currency, the ringgit is sinking like a stone with no bottom in sight, falling to its lowest level ever in history. On Tuesday, the ringgit plummeted to RM4.79 against USD1 last night, marking its lowest nosedive in history.

A massive spending plan, the country’s largest ever Budget in history, unveiled earlier this month also failed to shore up investor confidence, causing the ringgit flight to worsen.

CALLS GROWING RAPIDLY FOR ANWAR TO STEP DOWN AS FINANCE MINISTER

Calls are growing rapidly for Anwar to step down as finance minister, a portfolio he has insisted on holding although it has become obvious he is not able to handle both the PM and FM posts concurrently.

With no solutions or directions to offer, ‘drama queen’ Anwar was accused of trying to deflect attention by jumping onto the Palestinian bandwagon and resorting to excessive histrionics.

Earlier this morning, an opposition leader from Pas party Ahmad Shaari, had also challenged Anwar to reveal the nature of the “threats and pressures” the PM claimed were being leveled at him.

Even within Anwar’s ruling coalition, allies are getting nervous at his underwhelming performance.

“Questions arise,” political ally MCA warns the PM not to take the populace for granted.

“On the Ringgit’s depreciation, can the public expect some level of accountability from Cabinet members? Should the Ringgit’s free fall be allowed to persist? If yes, which Cabinet Minister will be held responsible and accountable?”

“Our citizens are anxious and are looking towards the current Cabinet for answers. We have

a right to inquire from the current Malaysia MADANI Cabinet as to what measures will be

undertaken by the government to halt the Ringgit from dropping further and instead, to

strengthen our currency.”

