ECONOMY MINISTER RAFIZI SUCCESSFULLY UNDERGOES HEART STENT PROCEDURE AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK LAST WEEK

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Economy minister Rafizi Ramli, who suffered a heart attack last week, has undergone a heart stent placement procedure and is now recuperating.

“He is okay (after the procedure) and is now resting,” Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told the media on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Rafizi, who is also the MP for Pandan, is a popular figure in the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He is known for his feisty ways in fighting corruption and has exposed many graft cases involving prominent politicians.

Saifuddin, who hails from the same PKR party as Rafizi, advised him to rest well so that he could make a full recovery.

“Knowing Rafizi, he can be rather degil (stubborn). If one is required to take two weeks of medical leave, he will only do one week,” said Saifuddin.

“That’s how he is. He is very dedicated and hard-working. But as an abang (elder brother), I will advise him to rest.”

On Oct 21, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa had told the press that Rafizi was in stable condition after suffering from a heart ailment.

According to The Star, the Pandan MP was rushed to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre after suffering a heart attack. – Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

Politics Now!