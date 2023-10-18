ASTOUNDING BANG FOR YOUR BUCK – TAIWAN’S GEEKOM BRINGS ITS HUGELY POPULAR MINIAIR 11 MINI PC TO MALAYSIA

Reviewed & Written by Lansono Wong, Malaysia Chronicle/ Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Geekom, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary hot on the heels of Taiwan’s famous Double Ten national day, has good news for Malaysia – where it is launching its extremely popular budget flagship – the MiniAir 11 mini PC.

“This year we will break into the Malaysian market. Now, our product has already hit the strore shelves on shopee,” Fiona Meng, Geekom’s brand representative told our portal.

“Despite their small size, mini PCs are as functional and compatible with software as traditional PCs, which are suitable for someone who requires flexibility of tasks,” she added.

For sure, the timing could not be better. Since coming into the scene, mini PCs have really taken off – and why not? Who doesn’t want the awesome convenience of a cute little cube that functions like a full-grown but scaled-down desktop CPU? You can take it everywhere with ease and plug it to work from any compatible monitor anywhere you like!

So why not a laptop or tablet, you might ask? Well, for starters, the Geekom MiniAir 11 has very small dimensions of only 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm or 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches. It can fit in almost anywhere and can you imagine this – it weighs only 500.3 grams!!!

WHAT? 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – FROM PRICE AS LOW AS RM669 ONWARDS…

(Top view – Pic by Lansono Wong, Politics Now!)

And just wait till you see the price! Given there is still concern about the global economy, Geekom has been smart in its strategy, offering 4 variations of the MiniAir 11 at between RM669 to RM899. You can check these out at shopee.

For that, you can get up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM memory and high-speed M.2 SSD (up to 1 TB), which makes loading times a thing of the past.

Yes, this is the super standout feature of the MiniAir 11 – you can take it apart and upgrade both the RAM and SSD as you like. To show how flexible Geekom has made the MiniAir 11, the plain-vanilla version is priced at RM749, for which you get the Celeron N5095 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro and 4K video.

But you can also opt the higher performance Atlas Canyon chip for a small price adjustment. The MiniAir 11 can even be bought without any RAM or SSD or OS at RM669 – all you need is to fit in your own stuff.

Oh! Before I forget here’s the discount code GEEK10101 to get another RM139 off and it applies to all products in the store but you have to catch it before the last day of Geekom’s anniversary month, which means it expires after October 31. Here’s the product link :https://my.xiapibuy.com/ product/813429660/19027384484/ . Happy shopee shopping!

PORTS & ACCESSORIES GALORE

The MiniAir 11 also comes with an extremely generous helping of ports and accessories. At the front, the MiniAir 11 has a single USB-C port paired with USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a combo audio jack and a power button.

(Above front side, below back side – Pics by Lansono Wong, Politics Now!)



At the back, the MiniAir 11 has two more USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, another USB-C port, Mini DisplayPort and HDMI ports, gigabit Ethernet, and the barrel jack for the power adapter.

And we are not yet finished! Along the left side is the full size SD card slot. Not bad at all indeed!

(Above left side, below right side – Pics by Lansono Wong, Politics Now!)

Yup! MiniAir 11 is as sleek, handsome and cute as they come and Yup! it really does pack enough power and range to do most of the stuff that most people would want to do on their computers. You can even mount it to the back of a monitor for an even more minimal setup.

No doubt, this is not the ideal locomotive for games but that’s fine – because the MiniAir 11 offers a lot of other features, including its very affordable starting price, that compensates for this.

WINDOWS 11 PRO – PERFECT FOR WORK & AS A KIDS & FAMILY PC

(Smart packaging- Pic by Lansono Wong, Politics Now!)

For example, the MiniAir 11 comes with pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro and other software for photo editing, word processing, spreadsheeting, and other daily tasks. What’s more, you can install Chrome OS on the MiniAir 11 – it is a perfect companion for ChromeOS Flex.