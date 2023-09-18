MPs can use the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow to seek the government leader’s explanation over Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), said Azalina Othman Said.

In her speech at the Dewan Rakyat this morning, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) hinted that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will use the opportunity to answer questions related to the issue.

“You asked me if the prime minister will answer about this issue. He is here now, and since he shows the ‘thumb up’ sign, I believe he will answer it tomorrow.

“Insya Allah, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow. So all these questions you have you can direct to him,” she said as Anwar was seen taking his seat on the government bench.

Azalina was responding to a question posed by opposition bench member Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu), who wanted to know if Anwar would answer about Zahid’s DNAA in Parliament as promised.

On Friday, it was reported that the prime minister said “Insya-Allah” when asked whether he would address the issue in Parliament.

On Sept 4, prosecutors sought a DNAA against Zahid, explaining that further investigations against the deputy prime minister were necessary before continuing the case.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Zahid was on trial for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi, a charity he established and leads.

Zahid’s lawyers indicated that he would file an appeal for a full acquittal.

Critics have accused Putrajaya of interfering with the criminal justice system to free Zahid.

However, Anwar had insisted that former attorney-general Idrus Harun made the decision after studying several representation letters from Zahid. MKINI