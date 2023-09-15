KUALA LUMPUR — Federal Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has chosen Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whom it ousted as prime minister back in 2020 , to be the unofficial adviser to the four states under its control.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis were in agreement and would be discussing an action plan for the group dubbed “State Government 4” or “SG4” for short, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last night.

“Specifically, Mahathir will give us advice on effective governance to ensure the proposed grouping will be managed efficiently.

“Dr Mahathir’s role will also be to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” Ahmad Samsuri was quoted telling reporters in Terengganu.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, said in a statement on September 11 that all four PN state MBs have agreed in principle to form a group for strategic cooperation to focus on economic development and improving public welfare.

Dr Mahathir stepped down as prime minister in February 2020 after Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu), which he co-founded, revolted against him and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government he led by teaming up with several PAS and Umno MP.

The political gambit dubbed the “Sheraton Move” resulted in the collapse of the PH government that was elected in 2018.

The 98-year-old was ejected from Bersatu a few months later, but has since made up with his ex-party mates.

He had also supported PN in the recent six state elections on August 12. MM

‘State govt 4’ in the works, with Dr M as adviser, says Terengganu MB

The ‘SG4’ is a proposed official grouping of the four state governments under Perikatan Nasional.