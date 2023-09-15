KUALA LUMPUR — Federal Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has chosen Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whom it ousted as prime minister back in 2020 , to be the unofficial adviser to the four states under its control.
Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis were in agreement and would be discussing an action plan for the group dubbed “State Government 4” or “SG4” for short, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last night.
“Dr Mahathir’s role will also be to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” Ahmad Samsuri was quoted telling reporters in Terengganu.
The political gambit dubbed the “Sheraton Move” resulted in the collapse of the PH government that was elected in 2018.
The 98-year-old was ejected from Bersatu a few months later, but has since made up with his ex-party mates.
He had also supported PN in the recent six state elections on August 12. MM
Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the four menteris besar of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will discuss an action plan for the grouping named “state government four”, or SG4.
He said all of them had agreed in principle to form the cooperation, and that he had instructed the Terengganu executive council to hold talks with their counterparts in the other three states.
The Rhu Rendang assemblyman added that Mahathir will play an unofficial role in advising the states about the SG4.
“Mahathir’s role is also to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” the PAS vice-president told reporters after an event in Terengganu.
Previously, Samsuri announced that all PN-led states had agreed on Sept 2 to form SG4. He said the grouping’s focus is on the respective states’ economic development and safeguarding the people’s well-being. FMT
