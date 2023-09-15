KUALA LUMPUR — Federal Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has chosen Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whom it ousted as prime minister back in 2020 , to be the unofficial adviser to the four states under its control.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis were in agreement and would be discussing an action plan for the group dubbed “State Government 4” or “SG4” for short, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last night.

“Dr Mahathir’s role will also be to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” Ahmad Samsuri was quoted telling reporters in Terengganu.

The political gambit dubbed the “Sheraton Move” resulted in the collapse of the PH government that was elected in 2018.

The 98-year-old was ejected from Bersatu a few months later, but has since made up with his ex-party mates.

He had also supported PN in the recent six state elections on August 12. MM