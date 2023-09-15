PAS wants Dr M as PN’s de facto leader, says ex-minister

Salleh Said Keruak says it is a ‘brilliant move’ to put former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the political forefront again.

PETALING JAYA: A move by Perikatan Nasional to make Dr Mahathir Mohamad an unofficial adviser to a grouping of opposition-led states is aimed at projecting him as the coalition’s de facto leader, a former federal minister said.

Salleh Said Keruak claimed this was why PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin was not invited to a meeting between Mahathir and several leaders from PAS earlier this month.

“It is a brilliant move to put him (Mahathir) at the political forefront again,” said Salleh in a Facebook post.

At the 15th general election last year, Mahathir suffered an unexpected political setback by losing his Langkawi seat to PN’s Suhaimi Abdullah.

Salleh believes Muhyiddin has “limited options” and will have to go along with “whatever decision” made by PAS regarding the role Mahathir will play in the coalition moving forward.

Last night, Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said a grouping of PN-led states known as “state government four”, or “SG4”, was in the works.

He said state government leaders from Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis had agreed in principle to work together, with Mahathir as its unofficial adviser focusing primarily on effective and efficient governance.

“Mahathir’s role is also to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” the PAS vice-president added.

(From left) Salleh Said Keruak said PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has ‘limited options’, with PAS pushing for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to become the coalition’s de facto leader.

On Sept 2, Mahathir had met with a top-level PAS delegation, including the menteris besar of the four states.

Present at the 90-minute meeting were PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, menteris besar Shukri Ramli (Perlis), Sanusi Nor (Kedah), Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan) and Samsuri, as well as the party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan. FMT

Perikatan names Dr Mahathir as unofficial adviser to four states under its control

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is Perikatan Nasional’s unofficial adviser to the four states under its control.

KUALA LUMPUR — Federal Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has chosen Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whom it ousted as prime minister back in 2020 , to be the unofficial adviser to the four states under its control. Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis were in agreement and would be discussing an action plan for the group dubbed “State Government 4” or “SG4” for short, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last night. “Specifically, Mahathir will give us advice on effective governance to ensure the proposed grouping will be managed efficiently. “Dr Mahathir’s role will also be to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” Ahmad Samsuri was quoted telling reporters in Terengganu. Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, said in a statement on September 11 that all four PN state MBs have agreed in principle to form a group for strategic cooperation to focus on economic development and improving public welfare. Dr Mahathir stepped down as prime minister in February 2020 after Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu), which he co-founded, revolted against him and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government he led by teaming up with several PAS and Umno MP. The political gambit dubbed the “Sheraton Move” resulted in the collapse of the PH government that was elected in 2018. The 98-year-old was ejected from Bersatu a few months later, but has since made up with his ex-party mates. He had also supported PN in the recent six state elections on August 12. MM

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

