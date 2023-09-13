‘INTENT & SPIRIT OF REFORM ARE STILL BURNING,’ ASSURES GUAN ENG – AS HE TRIES TO SOOTHE PUBLIC FURORE OVER ZAHID’S DISCHARGE – WHILE ZAHID TOO ASSURES PARLIAMENT COMMITTEE FREE TO ‘CLARIFY’ & SHED LIGHT ON HIS DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR — Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng requested new Attorney General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh to thoroughly explain several decisions on recent high-profile cases.

The Bagan MP said there are some who are still dissatisfied with the decision of the high-profile cases.

Although the former finance minister did not mention which high-profile cases, several parties including the Malaysian Bar Council had previously called out the AG to explain the prosecution’s application for the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at a late stage in his Yayasan Akalbudi trial.’I

“I request that the new AG will explain more thoroughly the turmoil related to the decision of high-profile cases as it still does not satisfy civil society, including the Attorney General’s Council,” he said when debating the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) in Dewan Rakyat.

The DAP chairman expressed hope the government can set a period of one year to complete the separation of powers between the Public Prosecutor and the AG.

Yesterday, the federal government announced the formation of two special task forces to kickstart institutional reforms to separate the AG’s roles as both the government’s legal adviser and public prosecutor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the two task forces will expedite the reform process over long-standing concerns about the possible conflicts of interest in the AG serving both functions.

Azalina said the decision was reached earlier today after she chaired the first meeting involving representatives of the Parliament Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms, Opposition MPs, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU). MM