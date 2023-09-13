‘INTENT & SPIRIT OF REFORM ARE STILL BURNING,’ ASSURES GUAN ENG – AS HE TRIES TO SOOTHE PUBLIC FURORE OVER ZAHID’S DISCHARGE – WHILE ZAHID TOO ASSURES PARLIAMENT COMMITTEE FREE TO ‘CLARIFY’ & SHED LIGHT ON HIS DNAA

Business, Politics | September 13, 2023 5:58 pm by | 0 Comments

Guan Eng urges new AG to provide detailed explanation regarding decisions in recent high profile cases

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng says there are some who are still dissatisfied with the decision of the high-profile cases.

KUALA LUMPUR — Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng requested new Attorney General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh to thoroughly explain several decisions on recent high-profile cases.

The Bagan MP said there are some who are still dissatisfied with the decision of the high-profile cases.

“I request that the new AG will explain more thoroughly the turmoil related to the decision of high-profile cases as it still does not satisfy civil society, including the Attorney General’s Council,” he said when debating the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) in Dewan Rakyat.

Yesterday, the federal government announced the formation of two special task forces to kickstart institutional reforms to separate the AG’s roles as both the government’s legal adviser and public prosecutor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the two task forces will expedite the reform process over long-standing concerns about the possible conflicts of interest in the AG serving both functions.

Azalina said the decision was reached earlier today after she chaired the first meeting involving representatives of the Parliament Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms, Opposition MPs, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU). MM

DPM Ahmad Zahid leaves it to Parliamentary Select Committee to shed light on DNAA

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the Halal Sector Forum 2023 in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is leaving it to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms to shed light on the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to him in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

“The announcement was made during the Special Dewan Rakyat sitting on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review.

At the Special Dewan Rakyat Sitting yesterday, Leong said the committee would also summon former AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun to explain the DNAA, adding that a report would be presented after the proceedings were conducted.

Commenting on Perikatan Nasional Youth’s planned demonstration this Saturday, Ahmad Zahid said: “We are a democratic country. Some want to organise (a rally) and others may not. I hope there won’t be any battle in the streets.”

In another development, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said there was no need for a referendum among party members regarding cooperation with DAP, as suggested by Supreme Council member Isham Jalil.

“There is no need for a referendum. I respect individual opinions, but let’s not force everyone to do the same,” he said. ― Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle