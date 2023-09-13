JOHOR BARU — Umno’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed reminded Malaysians that they have all become victims of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his 40 plus years in the political scene since the 1980s.

He claimed that despite being in power for 22 years, and even hailed as the best prime minister of all time, Dr Mahathir still wants to fulfil the last goal in his life which is to destroy Umno.

Nur Jazlan said Dr Mahathir, despite his age, is now willing to do anything for his personal satisfaction, including supporting PAS, the party that he himself had despised at one time.

“Now I understand why Dr Mahathir declared Malaysia an Islamic country when he was prime minister in the 1980s.

“It is because he wants Umno to follow PAS. Perhaps even Dr Mahathir has come to his senses and is chasing the paradise promised by PAS after decades of deceiving Umno and Malaysians,” said the Umno supreme council member in a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook today.

Nur Jazlan believes that the two-time prime minister has also found an easy way to clean up his many “political sins” by joining PAS because he has also been influenced by the belief that those who support the Islamist party, will be rewarded and are guaranteed to go to heaven.

“That is why even though PAS supporters, especially in Kelantan used to label Dr Mahathir terms such as Mahafiraun and Mahazalim (tyrannical and cruel), he is willing to go down on his knees because he realises that he has become a fossil and an artifact that deserves to be displayed in the Malaysian political museum,” he said.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Umno division chief, said this was evident in the recent Pulai by-election campaign where PAS in their desperation to find a replacement speaker for Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, used Dr Mahathir instead.

“PAS had in fact brought down an ‘Umno historical artifact’ to be exhibited and to campaign on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) stage to defeat the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

“Knowing him, any platform where Dr Mahathir can speak, he will curse Umno with vengeance.

“The truth is that Umno supporters have forgotten (him) and they don’t care about Dr Mahathir’s criticism against the party anymore,” he said, adding that for Umno, Dr Mahathir is akin to being an Egyptian relic that belongs under a pyramid.

Nur Jazlan said it was sad that Dr Mahathir took a different path, instead of resting after his retirement.

He said that Dr Mahathir would be praised as a national figure if the nonagenarian was like the other prime ministers before him.

MALAY MAIL

.