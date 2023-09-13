‘I CHOOSE JAIL’ – ‘READY TO BE PUNISHED’ HADI SAYS HE WON’T PAY FINE – IF FOUND GUILTY OVER PARDONS BOARD COMMENT – ‘DON’T KNOW IF I’M GOING TO JAIL OR PAY A FINE. IF FINE THEN BETTER TO DONATE TO PASTI (PAS KINDIE)’ – BUT WILL THE PAS CHIEF REMEMBER HIS WORDS & REALLY GO TO JAIL WITHOUT KICKING UP A COMMOTION WHEN THE TIME COMES

Hadi says would rather go to jail than pay fine if found guilty for Pardons Board remark

KUALA LUMPUR — Under investigation for sedition, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today said he prefers jail to paying a fine if he is convicted for a recent remark he made about the authority of the Pardons Board.

The Marang MP is not on trial nor been charged with any offence, but made the declaration while debating the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat in response to Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who asked him about the Shariah law for someone who is given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

“There’s two types of Islamic laws. One is in this world and another is in the hereafter. Even if one is freed now, he won’t escape the later in the hereafter. He won’t. Those who have iman are willing to be punished now,” Hadi replied Shahidan.

The word iman of Arabic origin, generally translates to faith.

In Malaysia, Shariah law is practised alongside civil law; but the penal code is based on civil law and not Islam precepts.

“I comply with the police’s instructions to be investigated. I can wait for my case to be on trial in court and I’m ready to be punished.

“And I’m ready to be punished, don’t know if I’m going to jail or pay a fine, I choose jail. If fine then better to donate to Pasti,” Hadi added.

Pasti is an abbreviation for Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam or PASTI, a pre-school run by the Islamist party.

Hadi and Shahidan had not named anyone in their remarks in the House.

However, DNAA have been a trending topic following the High Court’s issuance of one to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when the prosecution applied to discontinue his trial for the misappropriation of RM31 million belonging to the Yayasan Akalbudi charitable organisation he founded.

Hadi was reported to have disputed the Pardons Board’s authority on August 26 during a ceramah at the Bakri PAS headquarters near Muar, Johor while campaigning for the Perikatan Nasional candidates in the twin by-elections for the Pulai federal seat and Simpang Jeram state seat.

Citing Islamic law, Hadi was reported to have said that only an accuser must seek forgiveness and pardon from the victim, or the victim’s next of kin if the latter dies and not anyone else.

“Not the Pardons Board where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, prime minister and attorney general are its members,” he was quoted by The Star daily as saying in a news report dated August 28.

Prior to that, police had repeatedly warned the public against making any sensitive remarks that touch on race, religion and royalty, dubbed the 3Rs.

Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in a statement on August 28 that Hadi was under investigation for his remarks under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000, or three years imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

MALAY MAIL

