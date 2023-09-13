ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER ‘BRUTUS’ WAITS TO OVERTHROW ‘KING’ ZAHID? – BEWARE, ISHAM! LOOK WHAT HAPPENED TO MIGHTIER PLAYERS THAN YOU – INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA, SHAHIDAN, HISHAMMUDDIN, KHAIRY, NOH OMAR – EVEN THE AMBITIOUS JOHARI DOESN’T MAKE HIS MOVE YET – AMID TALK OF ISHAM’S IMMINENT SACKING, ZAHID RUBBISHES ISHAM’S CALL TO REVIEW UMNO’S TIES WITH DAP – ‘WHY SHOULD THERE BE A REFERENDUM? THERE IS NO NEED … HE (THINKS HE) KNOWS BETTER THAN ME. THAT’S THE (ISHAM’S) PROBLEM,’ SAYS ZAHID
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed the need to conduct a referendum to gauge response on the party’s cooperation with DAP.
The deputy prime minister was commenting on the call by Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil on the matter recently.
“Why should there be a referendum? There is no need.
“I respect his (Isham’s) personal opinion, but he can’t force everyone else to agree with his opinion,” Zahid told reporters after attending the Malaysia International Halal Showcase at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.
Isham had been very vocal about Umno working with former foe DAP in the coalition government. He claimed the grassroots wanted Umno to defend the rights of the Malays and not “follow DAP’s lead” in advocating for a “Malaysian Malaysia”.
Following his stance, Isham had claimed that several party leaders, including himself, may be fired by the Umno supreme council in tonight’s meeting.
Asked if Isham’s sacking could be one of the meeting’s agenda, Zahid played coy.
“He knows better than me. That’s the problem,” Zahid said. It is unclear what he meant by the response.
The BN chairperson also refused to comment much when asked about Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman quitting the government bloc in Parliament, as a sign of protest against the withdrawal of corruption cases against Zahid.
“That’s his problem,” Zahid said briefly when asked to comment on the matter. MKINI
‘Red shirts’ need to save country from PN, says Jamal
Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Md Yunos has urged the infamous ‘red shirts’ to take to the streets and counter the planned rally by Perikatan Nasional this Saturday.
“The PN Youth want to demonstrate in front of the Sogo complex on Sept 16.
“Let us red shirts take to the streets as well to save the country from PN,” the controversial Umno leader wrote on Facebook last night.
Earlier this week, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the wing will organise a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 16 to protest the withdrawal of corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
According to him, the Malaysia Day rally is part of a movement called “Gerakan Selamatkan Malaysia” launched Sunday.
Police have summoned Gombak Setia assemblyperson Hilman Idham today, over the planned rally.
PN Youth has said it would meet the police today regarding the matter and will consider changing the rally location to Bukit Bintang, in front of Yayasan Selangor, if the street in front of Sogo is too small. MKINI
MKINI
.