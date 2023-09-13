Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed the need to conduct a referendum to gauge response on the party’s cooperation with DAP.

The deputy prime minister was commenting on the call by Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil on the matter recently.

“Why should there be a referendum? There is no need.

“I respect his (Isham’s) personal opinion, but he can’t force everyone else to agree with his opinion,” Zahid told reporters after attending the Malaysia International Halal Showcase at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

Isham had been very vocal about Umno working with former foe DAP in the coalition government. He claimed the grassroots wanted Umno to defend the rights of the Malays and not “follow DAP’s lead” in advocating for a “Malaysian Malaysia”.

Following his stance, Isham had claimed that several party leaders, including himself, may be fired by the Umno supreme council in tonight’s meeting.

Asked if Isham’s sacking could be one of the meeting’s agenda, Zahid played coy.

“He knows better than me. That’s the problem,” Zahid said. It is unclear what he meant by the response.

The BN chairperson also refused to comment much when asked about Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman quitting the government bloc in Parliament, as a sign of protest against the withdrawal of corruption cases against Zahid.

“That’s his problem,” Zahid said briefly when asked to comment on the matter. MKINI

