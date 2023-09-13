Where is Pagoh’s son-in-law?’ Khoo asks Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: “Where is Pagoh’s son-in-law?” Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) asked Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in the Dewan Rakyat.

Khoo was referring to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son in-law Adlan Berhan, who is sought over a graft investigation related to the registration, acquisition and storage of biometric data of foreign workers.

This came about when Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (PN-Putrajaya), who interjected Hamzah’s debate, questioned PKR’s and DAP’s values, which was hell-bent on upholding justice before the general election.

Khoo then asked Hamzah (PN-Larut) about Adlan’s whereabouts.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noh then turned off Khoo’s microphone, saying that the floor belonged to Hamzah.

Citing Standing Orders 36(9), Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) then said it would be “out of order” to raise the matter in the House.

Ramli said the Standing Order 36(9) did not apply to Khoo’s question before returning the floor to Hamzah.

Standing Order 36(9) stipulates that no reference shall be made in any debate to the conduct or character of any Member of Parliament or of any public servant, other than conduct in the capacity of member of Parliament or public servant, as the case may be.

On Aug 15, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Bukit Aman had received a verbal request to apply for an Interpol Red Notice on Adlan and another individual, a lawyer. ANN

