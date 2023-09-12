VETERAN TV3 NEWSCASTER RAYMOND GOH DIES AT AGE 62 FROM EFFECTS OF STROKE

Veteran TV3 newscaster Raymond Goh dies at 62

KUALA LUMPUR — Veteran newscaster Raymond Goh has passed away at age 62 this morning.

According to a statement from his family, Goh passed away at 10.40am today after being in critical condition from a stroke on August 30.

He was sent to a hospital in Petaling Jaya immediately and continued receiving treatment until his death.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Raymond Goh whose Muslim name is Muhammad Zaman Goh Bin Abdullah who touched the lives of thousands of people in the country,” the statement said.

“Raymond passed away peacefully this morning after bravely battling the effects of a stroke. Once again, the family of Raymond would like to express our gratitude to his friends and supporters for the outpouring of love and support during this trying period.”

Funeral prayers will take place at Masjid At-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and he will be buried at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery today.

Goh was known for being the news anchor for TV3’s Nightline news.

With 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Goh was known as the ‘man with the golden voice’ and also trained and coached individuals on how to speak well.

MALAY MAIL

.