FINALLY, SANUSI TO FACE THE MUSIC – MACC TO SUMMON KEDAH MB ‘EITHER THIS WEEK OR NEXT’ IN ‘TAIL END’ OF PROBE ON ILLEGAL RARE EARTH ELEMENTS MINING

PUTRAJAYA: Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will be summoned for his statement as the investigation into rare earth element (REE) mining activities in the state reaches its tail end, says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said investigators would call up Muhammad Sanusi either this week or the next.

“We are in the last process of completing the investigation. My officers will summon the Mentri Besar soon, either in the coming days or next week,” he said at a session with media editors yesterday.

Investigators probing the REE mining case, said Azam, were also tasked with identifying weaknesses in the systems and procedures that could have led to abuse.

He said the investigation not only revolved around alleged corruption, but also issues such as compliance.

“It is then our duty to advise the state and authorities how to rectify weaknesses and loopholes in the system to prevent possible abuses in the future,” he added.

The MACC, said Azam, took some time to probe the case as it also needed to determine whether the authority to approve mining activities should lie with the federal or state government.

“We also have to find out whether the Chinese nationals, who had allegedly invested in the project, were there to conduct exploratory work or carry out mining,” he said.

The MACC had called up scores of witnesses to assist in the probe and remanded four in connection with the REE investigation.

An aide to Muhammad Sanusi and the chief executive officer of Mentri Besar Kedah Incorporated were among those remanded.

The MACC opened investigations into allegations of power abuse over the issue of REE mining, believed to have been conducted illegally.

On July 20, Azam said his officers were tracking down several witnesses, including Chinese nationals.

