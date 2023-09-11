LET’S VISIT BEAUTIFUL RUSSIA! – PUTIN GOVT OFFERS VISA-FREE TRAVEL REGIME TO MALAYSIA, KUWAIT, OMAN, BAHRAIN, SAUDI ARABIA: REPORT

Russia offers visa-free travel regime to Malaysia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russia has proposed a visa-free travel regime to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Monday, reported Sputnik.

“We are working toward establishing a visa-free regime with countries of the Middle East and South Asia. We have proposed the full abolition of visas to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

“One of the reasons for interest in this issue is the possibility of an increase in traffic of tourists, including premium ones,” Reshetnikov said at a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.

The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.

— BERNAMA-SPUTNIK

.