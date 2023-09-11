Umno needs to distance itself from PH and DAP: Isham

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil has called for the party to contest under the Barisan Nasional umbrella and distance itself from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and DAP, in any future elections.

He said by doing so, this would help win back grassroot support especially among those who rejected Umno’s current alliance with DAP.

However, he said, Umno could still remain in the unity government as decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agung.

“We could contribute in matters relating to government policy and at the same time win back our grassroots,” he said in a Facebook post adding that the party could not survive without grassroots support.

He said some of Umno grassroots are still not able to accept the political cooperation forged between the party and DAP after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“They reject DAP not because of propaganda indoctrination, but because of the fact that DAP’s struggle is completely opposite to Umno’s struggle.

“DAP is fighting for Malaysian Malaysians who want “equality” which is the elimination of Malay privileges. Umno’s fundamental struggle is to defend these rights,” he said, adding that this is a fundamental issue in Umno’s struggle and not a trivial issue or a pragmatic issue that can be “white washed” or “brainwashed”.

He added that if the grassroots are ‘forced’ to work with DAP, it seems the grassroots are forced to abandon their basic struggle and would subsequently lose faith and leave the party.

He added that while Umno may not succeed in future by-elections after distancing itself from DAP, it would at least help return grassroots support.

“After we lost the 14th general election, we did not win the Balakong and Sungai Kandis by-elections.

“However, after that we have risen and in addition to the Bossku phenomenon we have managed to win the elections up to the Johor State Election (PRN),” he said.

Yesterday, Isham said the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections saw BN lose about 27,000 Malay votes.

Umno and BN had also performed poorly in the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu last month which is believed to be due to the rejection of the Malays and the party’s grassroots.

NST

.