WHAT HAPPENS TO THE MALAYS WHEN ALL THE CHINESE & INDIANS LEAVE MALAYSIA? – NOTHING MUCH, THEY WILL SOAR TO EVEN GREATER HEIGHTS? – BUT CAN POVERTY BE WIPED OUT THIS WAY? – WILL IT REALLY BE LESS MEN MORE SHARE, OR WILL IT JUST BE THE RICH GETTING RICHER? – ‘WHO, THEN, CAN MALAYS BLAME, AS THE NON-MALAYS HAVE LEFT?’

What would life be like in a Malay Utopia?

As you know, from time to time, some politicians will declare that Malaysia is a Malay country. So, let us imagine life in a ‘Ketuanan Melayu Utopia’ where there is 100% Malay bumiputera equity, and all the Chinese in Malaysia have been ‘banished’ to China and the Indians to India.

Will the Malays be thoroughly content with their socially, economically, morally and religiously founded new all-Malay brotherhood?

Will the political elite and VVIPs who control the wealth of the nation relinquish their economic stranglehold and share it with their lesser Malay brothers?

If poverty could be wiped out this way, the economic status of the Malays, especially the rural Malays, could be changed for the better.

However, it is doubtful that these wealthy, well connected Malays will relinquish control and loosen their grip on power.

Will the government-linked companies or the companies ‘belonging’ to powerful politicians reduce their monopoly on government projects? Would closed tenders be relegated to the past? Would the Ali Baba business model be modified with less experienced Malays learning from their skilled cousins?

With the school enrolment of just one race, the school population may be highly integrated with wealthy pupils interacting well with poorer children.

Teachers, especially principals, need not break into racist rants, like stopping non-Malay and Malay children sharing food during break. Shows of religious intolerance like herding non-Malay children to the toilet areas to eat during puasa can be discontinued.

‘Moral’ lessons need not be taught. The Hadith-40 module can be increased in intensity and content. The education department may as well reduce hours dedicated to STEM subjects and use them for more religious studies. Sports, especially for girls, would cease and group activities like Scouts or Guides can be terminated.

As music is anathema to Muslim teachings, unless they are nasyid songs, students who appreciate music and who would like to play a musical instrument need not harbour foolish ideas.

Some nationalists consider learning English unpatriotic, so there will be less emphasis on English.

With universities attended and staffed by Malays only, standards should be expected to rise, because there is no competition from the non-Malays, to distract them.

The Ketuanan Melayu Utopia may increase polygamous marriages as men will be able to marry whenever and whoever they like. Women should not demand equality as it is a Western concept.

The men who may wish to marry girls as soon as they reach the age of puberty should expect no resistance. Laws about having sex with minors need not be enforced. When he tires of his child bride, there is nothing to stop him from acquiring a second, third or fourth wife.

He need not worry about his children’s welfare, or breakdown of the family unit, as the courts rarely enforce maintenance payments. Women, being responsible mothers, will always work harder, to subsidise his lifestyle and support his family.

Shops which once sold alcohol, and entertainment establishments like nightclubs or karaoke bars, will cease to exist and ‘social ills’ should disappear. The ‘moral police’ who used to scour pubs for Muslim drinkers, may be left out of a job, possibly resulting in a rise in unemployment figures.

Khalwat squads may not cease operations because a 100% Malay nation will not stop illicit sex. However, as there will be no more Gregorian New Year and Valentine’s Day celebrations, the risk of abandoned babies will be reduced.

The Malays may have to decide who gets the cushy positions in the civil service. The government machinery may not necessarily become leaner and more efficient.

Will the process of Arabisation be reduced or will it grow in intensity? Will our rich Malay architectural heritage be abandoned in preference for Arabic-like structures which are more suited for a sand-blown, dusty environment?

Would the Malays have to “protect” their kebaya before the mini-telekung replaces ordinary head-scarves? Likewise, will Malay men have to “protect” their baju melayu instead of having to don white Arab robes?

Many aspects of the Malay culture, like ‘mandi safar’ or certain dances and shadow plays have disappeared from the cultural scene.

Malay weddings have long since become politically correct. It is doubtful if the customary vulgar display of wealth will be discontinued, although the fun-inducing joget and mingling among wedding guests might cease.

The Malays suffer from an identity and cultural crisis with the decades long indoctrination of our religious leaders and politicians making Malays insecure in the presence of other races.

Banishing non-Malays from Malaysia will not improve our social and economic status.

When the experiment to create a 100% Malay nation-state fails to lift the rural Malays out of poverty, but instead, creates a wider gap between rich and poor Malays, what then?

Will the ill-conceived social engineering create more Malay disunity in the Ketuanan Melayu Utopia? Who, then, can they blame, as the non-Malays have left?

