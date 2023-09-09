SERVES ‘LOW STANDARDS’ UMNO RIGHT! – FOR BACKING PKR TRAITOR WHO TRIGGERED COLLAPSE OF PAKATAN’S MALACCA STATE GOVT IN 2020 – NOW, JAILANI WANTS TO DUMP UMNO FOR MUHYIDDIN & HADI’S PN – EVEN TELLS UMNO TO SACK HIM!

MELAKA: A decision on the resignation of Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis from Umno will be reached by the party’s top leadership, says Melaka Umno chief.

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said a meeting would be held soon by Umno supreme council members to determine the fate of Muhammad Jailani.

“He (Muhammad Jailani) submitted his resignation directly to the party’s disciplinary board and I was unaware of it.

“Let the supreme council make the decision,” he said when met at the launching of the Mustafa Jewellery outlet at a shopping mall here on Saturday (Sept 9).

Ab Rauf, also the Melaka Chief Minister, was asked whether Muhammad Jailani was no longer an Umno member following his resignation letter.

Muhammad Jailani, formerly in PKR, was among the four assemblymen in the state who left the party during the March 2020 political crisis. It led to the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan-led state government. The move caused him to be sacked from PKR a month later.

He then rejoined Umno in January 2021 since he left in 2016. Muhammad Jailani was also a Melaka exco in charge of Tourism when Lendu assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was the chief minister.

However, he was dropped from the state exco line-up when Ab Rauf took over as the Chief Minister earlier this year.

He also criticised Ab Rauf’s appointment and said he did not support him as the Chief Minister.

Muhammad Jailani was also seen frequenting Perikatan Nasional events, namely the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

On Sept 6, the media reported that Muhammad Jailani Khamis had requested the Umno disciplinary board to sack him after he was subjected to disciplinary actions by the board.

ANN

