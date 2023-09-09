‘HARAM’ TO VOTE FOR PAKATAN OR MALAYS WILL ‘LOSE’ THEIR SPECIAL POSITION? – COPS OPEN 2 INVESTIGATION PAPERS AGAINST EX-PM MUHYIDDIN FOR SCARE-MONGERING & RACIST REMARKS – WHILE PROBE AGAINST PAS CHIEF HADI AWANG, ALSO FOR RELIGIOUS & RACIAL INCITEMENT, ALREADY COMPLETED & SENT TO AGC FOR ‘FURTHER ACTION’
Muhyiddin to be questioned over ‘political fatwa’ on Sept 12, says Deputy IGP
JOHOR BARU: Police will be calling up Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sept 12 for questioning, says Bukit Aman.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police have opened up two investigation papers against the Perikatan Nasional chairman regarding his “political fatwa” and his claim that the Malays would lose their power.
“On PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement allegedly disputing the power of the Pardons Board, the police have already referred the investigation paper to the Attorney General Chambers for further action,” he added.
Ayob Khan said this when met after inspecting the voting process for the Pulai parliamentary by-election at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar here on Saturday (Sept 9).
He added that police would continue to monitor irresponsible quarters including politicians who touched upon the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race).
Ayob Khan said there are still those who keep on making statements in regard to the 3Rs and not only during the election period for their own interests.
“The authorities, including the police, have warned and advised many times, but there are still others who use the opportunity to exploit for their political interests.
“So this issue will continue either on social media sites or in statements made, but the police will always monitor. If anyone else is found to have committed the act, we will investigate,” he said. ANN
3R: Police open two investigations against Muhyiddin
Police have opened two investigation papers against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his remarks during the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections in Johor where he allegedly touched on the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty), according to Bernama.
The news agency quoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay who said police will summon the Perikatan Nasional chairperson to record his statement this Sept 12.
“There are two investigation papers opened against Muhyiddin over his purported ‘fatwa’ and his remarks on the Malays losing their special position,” he told reporters when met in Pulai this morning.
According to the report, Ayob said there have been no other new probes against other politicians regarding 3R issues so far.
Muhyiddin, also Bersatu president, allegedly told voters last Saturday that it is “haram” for them to vote for Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Pulai, Suhaizan Kaiat.
The Pagoh MP also reportedly said the Malays are losing their power, besides claiming that the government of the day seems unable to understand issues faced by the Malays.
On Sept 4, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed that police are probing Muhyiddin under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.
Meanwhile, Ayob also reportedly said police have wrapped up their probe against PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, and the investigation paper has been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.
He also advised political leaders and the public not to touch on 3Rs including during the campaign for the upcoming Pelangai by-election in Pahang later this month.
“Police always monitor all social media platforms, and we will open investigations (if there is a violation). When you get investigated, charged, and sentenced by the court, only then you want to ask for sympathy,” he said. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
.