‘HARAM’ TO VOTE FOR PAKATAN OR MALAYS WILL ‘LOSE’ THEIR SPECIAL POSITION? – COPS OPEN 2 INVESTIGATION PAPERS AGAINST EX-PM MUHYIDDIN FOR SCARE-MONGERING & RACIST REMARKS – WHILE PROBE AGAINST PAS CHIEF HADI AWANG, ALSO FOR RELIGIOUS & RACIAL INCITEMENT, ALREADY COMPLETED & SENT TO AGC FOR ‘FURTHER ACTION’

Muhyiddin to be questioned over ‘political fatwa’ on Sept 12, says Deputy IGP

JOHOR BARU: Police will be calling up Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sept 12 for questioning, says Bukit Aman.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police have opened up two investigation papers against the Perikatan Nasional chairman regarding his “political fatwa” and his claim that the Malays would lose their power.

“On PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement allegedly disputing the power of the Pardons Board, the police have already referred the investigation paper to the Attorney General Chambers for further action,” he added.

Ayob Khan said this when met after inspecting the voting process for the Pulai parliamentary by-election at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar here on Saturday (Sept 9).

He added that police would continue to monitor irresponsible quarters including politicians who touched upon the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race).

Ayob Khan said there are still those who keep on making statements in regard to the 3Rs and not only during the election period for their own interests.

“The authorities, including the police, have warned and advised many times, but there are still others who use the opportunity to exploit for their political interests.

“So this issue will continue either on social media sites or in statements made, but the police will always monitor. If anyone else is found to have committed the act, we will investigate,” he said. ANN

