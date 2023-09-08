Getting to know the gomen (Click the title).

By their deeds you will know them

Murray Hunter

Sep 7, 2023.

The gomen has been in power for more than nine months now. As a commentator trying to tell the people the reflections I am seeing, these have met push back with a number of standard criticisms.

The most common one has been that this is better than the alternative. This argument was recently used when replying to a question by a student on the issue of student race quotas

(OSTB : This is also known as the “Pas is coming!” option. But Pas was already part of the Federal gomen under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. There were Pas Cabinet Ministers. So Pas is coming! is another boogeyman lie. Pas was already here.)



Others say, give him a chance, while still more say that the gomen is not a ‘reformasi’ gomen, and is a ‘unity’ gomen, sharing power with other political parties. And so, the one liners go on.

However, under these veils of hope, there is great disappointment shared by a large number of Pakatan Harapan supporters. The results of the recent state elections were blamed on the ‘brainwashing’ of the young within the education system, not the performance of the gomen, which incidentally is not a gomen the Rakyat voted for.

(OSTB : That is right. The rakyat DID NOT VOTE for this gomen. This gomen is a result of some horse trading with only the satan knows what type of deals were hatched behind closed doors.)

What we have is a gomen in power that is not much different from any other gomen before.

In Malaysia, gomens can change, but the policies remain the same.

new Home Minister said SOSMA wouldn’t be reviewed

Quotas on education would remain

most business monopolies would remain

budget preferences to Bumiputeras would remain

Politicians continued to be appointed to GLC boards, and so on.

many realize the ‘spirit of reformasi’ totally absent within gomen

We have to see what the gomen has done over the last nine months

most needed reforms are in education system

we have only seen Al-Nawawi module. PAS never thought of this.



obvious gomen’s economic policies same

national Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP) same

Malaysia still has GLCs

This is socialist economics

distribute wealth towards the corporations

Monopolies being maintained

APs that favour those who possess them

gomen created strongest censorship in this century

Online news portals being blocked arbitrarily

without due processes.

Corruption is still rampant GLCs

crony companies able to landgrabs

integrity of legal system under question

public prosecutor withdrew corruption case

JAKIM’s responsibilities include media censorship

new role in national economic planning.wasn’t PAS part of the federal government between 2020-2022?



PN didn’t confiscate Swatches.

PN didn’t utilize legal system as a political tool.

PN didn’t use censorship to silence its critics