IN JOHOR TWIN BY-ELECTIONS, IT’S ‘YOUR GUESS IS AS GOOD AS MINE’ – WITH RAIN & LOOMING THUNDERSTORMS THE LATEST WILDCARDS AFFECTING OUTCOME – WILL PAKATAN-UMNO OR BERSATU-PAS WIN AT PULAI & SIMPANG JERAM? – AS OF NOON, TURNOUT ONLY 24% & THAT DOESN’T BODE WELL FOR ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT

Voter turnout crosses 24% mark in Pulai as of noon

PETALING JAYA: As of noon, the number of people who came out to vote in the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election has crossed the 24% mark, the Election Commission (EC) reported.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout for the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election stood at 33%.

Based on the latest data released by the EC yesterday, Pulai has 165,509 eligible voters while Simpang Jeram has 40,301.

That puts the number of voters who have gone to the polls in Pulai so far at just under 40,000 while in Simpang Jeram, some 13,300 voters have carried out their civic duty.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections were called following the death of Salahuddin Ayub who was the elected representative in both seats.

Salahuddin, who was Amanah deputy president, died on July 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Both by-elections are three-cornered contests between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidates.

All polling stations are scheduled to close at 6pm. FMT