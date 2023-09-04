IN SHAMEFUL & BIZARRE TWIST OVER ZAHID, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR ‘STUMPS’ & ‘DISAPPOINTS’ SUPPORTERS BADLY – DON’T DARE TO JUSTIFY THIS OR EVER AGAIN SAY UNITY GOVT IS ANTI-CORRUPTION, SCOLDS AMBIGA & OTHER MALAYSIANS
Charles Santiago@mpklang
Stumped! The 200-page representation must be made public. Najib next?
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of the corruption case involving millions of ringgit from Yayasan Akalbudi.
Cynthia Gabriel@cynthia_gabriel
Why DNAA?
Why DNAA? He has been called to his defence. What further investigations? As we seek answers to this bizarre twist, perhaps the political answer is already obvious.. So much for fighting rasuah eh?
Prosecution applies for DNAA against Zahid in Yayasan Akalbudi trial, defence demands acquittal
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi might walk out of the fully packed courtroom here a free
Ambiga Sreenevasan@Ambiga_S
An utter waste of public funds in proving a prima facie case and a waste of all the hard work of members of AG’s Chambers. An explanation is definitely owed to the public. And I hope no UG politician dares to justify this or ever again say they are anti corruption.
Nimalan Devaraja@Nimalan21
Absolutely ridiculous The Defence has been called. There is absolutely no reason for the Prosecution to apply for a DNAA once they are shown to have proven their case. This is absolutely disappointing and a full and detailed explanation must be given
Arul PSM@arul_psm
congratulations to all those who believed that PMX won’t interfere in the legal process. @anwaribrahim
nurul amin hamid@nurulaminhamid
Bye-bye Pakatan Harapan, selepas Zahid bebas 47 pertuduhan yang ada Prima Faice ini, tidak ada makna lagi orang Melayu memberikan kepercayaan kepada Anwar/ PH, tunggu dan lihat
