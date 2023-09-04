‘IF MALAYSIA ISN’T FOR MALAYSIANS, THEN WHO IS IT FOR?’ – DAP INVITES FORMER FOE UMNO-BN, ALONG WITH ALL OTHER PARTIES IN UNITY GOVT, TO ITS ANNUAL CONFERENCE – DESPITE SOME VERBAL RACIAL JOUSTING FROM UMNO LEADERS

DAP has invited all parties and coalitions that are part of the Anwar Ibrahim administration to its annual party conference this Sunday.

This is DAP’s first conference since cooperating with other parties and coalitions to form the government in November last year.

Central executive committee member Steven Sim said that invitations were sent to the parties and well as representatives from 1,530 DAP branches across the country.

“A total of 3,868 representatives are eligible to attend. This is a slight increase from DAP’s special congress last September which had 3,672 delegates.

“All MPs, assemblypersons – including newly elected ones and senators – are also (invited to) this conference apart from representatives from divisions,” Sim said at a press conference at DAP’s national headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

“We have invited representatives from all components; some have replied and some have yet to,” he added.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was also invited to attend, he said.

Sim said that the conference will take place at the Marriot Hotel in Putrajaya from 8am onwards.

The quorum, he said, is at least 25 percent of the 3,868 eligible to attend.

Debates by divisional leaders will be held behind closed doors and the media will only cover speeches by the party’s main leaders.

Sim said that the main focus of this year’s conference was to discuss the party’s involvement in the coalition government, internal party issues, and ways to move forward.

Asked about whether the conference would discuss DAP’s ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ slogan, he reiterated the party’s defence that it was not unconstitutional.

“If Malaysia isn’t for Malaysians, then who is it for?

“If there are members who want to raise party policies or struggles, they are able to do so at the conference. They are free to raise these matters.”

MKINI

