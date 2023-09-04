IN SABAH, KING & QUEEN GET THE MOST EXTRAORDINARY WELCOME – SO MUCH SO A TOTALLY OVERWHELMED PERMAISURI WEEPS – WHILE IN MALAYA, DISAPPOINTMENT CLOUDS THE LAND – AS ‘KING OF POLITICS’ ZAHID SQUEEZES A SHOCK DISCHARGE FROM A WEAK ANWAR, PERHAPS DESPERATE TO GET UMNO MEMBERS TO VOTE FOR HIS UNITY GOVT IN UPCOMING JOHOR BY-ELECTIONS

KUALA LUMPUR – Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, thanks to the overwhelmingly warm welcome by Sabahans in Tawau.
Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah arrived at Tawau to begin their first-ever ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour to get to know Malaysians living in Sabah and Sarawak.
Several videos posted on Istana Negara’s official social media accounts saw a big crowd greeting the royal couple from the airport all the way to Their Majesties’ hotel.
One of the videos also shows Tunku Azizah overwhelmed by emotions and shedding tears in the car while being greeted by people who waited by the roadside to get a glimpse of the royal family.
The tour, which began yesterday, will go on until September 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak.
It is a golden opportunity for the people of both states to get to meet the royal family.
Many people took to social media to praise the people of Tawau for their warm welcome and hospitality.
“Sabahans proved to be super loyal to the royal family, their country and homeland,” wrote @aamuizz.
Another user, @karim3liy, said it was heartwarming to see how the people were happy to see the royal family up close. MM
Zahid thanks ‘Allah’ for Yayasal Akalbudi DNAA, but will seek full acquittal
KUALA LUMPUR — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi walked out of the courtroom today feeling thankful that he has one less trial to deal with now.
But he could have also felt frustrated that he was only given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on all 47 charges for the dishonest misappropriation of RM31 million belonging to his charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.
His emotions were inscrutable beneath the sober but calm face he showed to the media at the court complex lobby here.
“I and all my family members, my children, in-laws and grandchildren, especially my wife, are grateful to Allah because today the court has made the decision that the 47 charges against me have been discontinued,” he said.
An utter waste of public funds in proving a prima facie case and a waste of all the hard work of members of AG's Chambers. An explanation is definitely owed to the public. And I hope no UG politician dares to justify this or ever again say they are anti corruption. https://t.co/Es7waT3Tno
— Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) September 4, 2023
He thanked all who have supported him and said the struggle will continue.
His lead counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik who stood next to him spoke next.
“My first word would be Alhamdulillah,” Hisyam said.
He added that an appeal will be filed tomorrow at the Court of Appeal against today’s decision, as Zahid’s legal team will be seeking for a full acquittal of all the 47 charges against Zahid. MM
