IN SABAH, KING & QUEEN GET THE MOST EXTRAORDINARY WELCOME – SO MUCH SO A TOTALLY OVERWHELMED PERMAISURI WEEPS – WHILE IN MALAYA, DISAPPOINTMENT CLOUDS THE LAND – AS ‘KING OF POLITICS’ ZAHID SQUEEZES A SHOCK DISCHARGE FROM A WEAK ANWAR, PERHAPS DESPERATE TO GET UMNO MEMBERS TO VOTE FOR HIS UNITY GOVT IN UPCOMING JOHOR BY-ELECTIONS

KUALA LUMPUR – Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, thanks to the overwhelmingly warm welcome by Sabahans in Tawau.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah arrived at Tawau to begin their first-ever ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour to get to know Malaysians living in Sabah and Sarawak.

The arrival of Their Majesties saw an enthusiastic crowd who waited to welcome the royal couple.

Several videos posted on Istana Negara’s official social media accounts saw a big crowd greeting the royal couple from the airport all the way to Their Majesties’ hotel.

One of the videos also shows Tunku Azizah overwhelmed by emotions and shedding tears in the car while being greeted by people who waited by the roadside to get a glimpse of the royal family.

The tour, which began yesterday, will go on until September 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak.

It is a golden opportunity for the people of both states to get to meet the royal family.

Many people took to social media to praise the people of Tawau for their warm welcome and hospitality.

“Sabahans proved to be super loyal to the royal family, their country and homeland,” wrote @aamuizz.

Another user, @karim3liy, said it was heartwarming to see how the people were happy to see the royal family up close. MM

