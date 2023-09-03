CONGRATS SINGAPORE – THIS IS WHY YOUR STAR WILL CONTINUE TO SHINE – COMPARED TO STILL ‘STUCK IN RACISM’ MALAYSIA – S. THARMAN, ONE OF SINGAPORE’S MOST TALENTED SONS, IS ITS NEW PRESIDENT AFTER LANDSLIDE WIN AGAINST 2 ETHNIC CHINESE RIVALS

‘We’re just across the causeway but do not share the same sun.’

Tharman Shanmugaratnam new Singapore president

Proarte: Will the political culture and racial attitude in Malaysia allow for a head of state to be Chinese or Indian? Sadly, the mindset of those who have a sense of entitlement always play victim. It has created a community that is insecure and lacking in dignity.

The fact that a country of PAP supporters can vote for an Indian to be president should be a pointed reminder of how inward-looking, racist, dumbed down, and mediocre the Malaysian peninsula has become by comparison.

The Madani government and Perikatan Nasional should learn from the Singapore model of governance. Both sides of the political divide in Malaysia operate based on racism and religious bigotry, good cop, bad cop, and divide and rule.

The DAP, which is accused of adopting the PAP, model is vilified and brow-beaten in submission and silence.

Rather than reaping the benefits of working synergistically with our diverse population in a spirit of unity and equality, the kleptocratic political elite has stubbornly operated on a zero-sum game basis, debilitating the nation for far too long.

The nation has been crying out for change but promises of reform, racial inclusiveness, and zero tolerance for corruption have been ignored. The rakyat feel cheated by the Madani government and PN is taking advantage of this sense of betrayal, as can be seen from the recent election results.

The prevailing modus operandi of using 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues to gain the support of the Malays by scapegoating and vilifying the minorities – namely the Chinese community, the LGBT, and the Christian community – is insulting the intelligence of the vast majority of the population who are more concerned about bread-and-butter issues.

The appointment of a tudung-clad Malay lady president of Singapore and now an elected president from the Indian community winning by an overwhelming majority and voted by the majority-Chinese population, is a barometer of how progressive, modern, and sophisticated the Singapore population has become since it took a divergent path against Apartheid policies, racism and racial privilege.

Quo Vadis Malaysia?

Dummies Dhimmi: Singapore has marched forward at a dizzying pace. All because they got the fundamentals right. Starting with world-class education, which brought real progress for all the people.

There have in place good, transparent business policies with low to no corruption. A largely meritocratic international job environment that employed the best forced locals to work harder and compete.

Now they have an educated population even though largely Chinese selecting the best that they feel benefits them. They started behind us with almost zero resources but are now light years ahead of us. Congratulations Singapore, you are a lesson we will never learn.

Vijay47: A Singaporean who served his country with distinction in various portfolios has been elected president in a landslide victory. On a trivial aside, Tharman Shanmugaratnam comes from a minority community in an overwhelmingly Chinese nation.

Obviously, he was chosen because of what he is, his past, and the future he will bring. Apart from politics and deputy prime ministership, he was also chairperson of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and deputy chairperson of investment giant GIC. Perhaps the rise to president was a natural flow.

While offering their congratulations, most commentators here – including me – also viewed his win in comparison with the perspective across the causeway. An Indian becoming president!

Would we ever see such openness and impartiality? Even the appointment of a non-Malay as attorney-general was met with much protest from the crazies who saw it as an affront to race and religion.

Malaysia is just across a thin sliver of sea from Singapore, but will we ever share the same sun? Congratulations, Your Excellency Tharman Shanmugaratnam, may your elevation be an inspiration to Malaysia also.

By the way, MAS does not stand for our eternally loss-making Malaysia Airlines.

TTSH: The election results show that Singaporeans can and will support minority candidates, even for high office. They just must be strong candidates like everyone else. It also reflects voters’ trust in Tharman’s ability to carry out his duties as president.

I had commented before that the Chinese value abilities and capabilities over skin colour. Call it “kiasu” (afraid to lose) if you like, but “face” (reputation) is very important to the Chinese. If the DAP has useless leaders, it reflects badly on the community as they were the ones who voted them in.

Can we be as proud as the Singaporeans who now have a very talented president who is not only respected locally but globally as well? Nothing but the best for them.

Profound Patriot: My heartiest congratulations to Tharman on his election to Singapore’s highest office of the President. He is eminently qualified in terms of academic excellence, political excellence, and excellent service to the nation.

Singapore is in its preeminent place in the world simply by doing things right and putting the right people in the right place. I don’t know whether Malaysia will ever follow suit.

If they don’t, then expect the same results by doing things wrong. Such action or thinking is beyond the ken of PAS or former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

CitizenSaro: The Singapore success story shows that it is not dependent on its physical and natural resources like petroleum or natural gases or on its plantations of palm oil.

It is on good leadership, good clean governance, and good education for its people and bringing the best people to do the important jobs.

Singapore citizens are also far more knowledgeable and equal to the task of selecting the right leaders for the right job giving no importance for the race or religion in the selection.

MKINI

