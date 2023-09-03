OMG! HADI ‘PONTENG’ FROM POLICE PROBE! – WHAT TYPE OF ROLE MODEL IS PAS’ ‘AYAHANDA’ BECOMING! – YET AFTER AS GOOD AS LYING TO THE COPS HE’S NOT WELL, HADI RUSHES TO MAHATHIR’S HOUSE FOR POLITICAL POW-WOW INSTEAD!

A PKR leader questioned if PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had feigned being ill after a police interview of the latter was postponed due to health reasons.

PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin said in a Facebook post this was because Hadi met former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, just hours before the appointment with the police was scheduled to take place.

Razeef asked if poor health was used as an excuse by Hadi to avoid being probed over a speech at PAS Bakri’s headquarters in Muar on Aug 26, in which the Islamist party leader was believed to have questioned the authority of the Pardons Board.

“Hadi’s actions are clearly seen as an attempt to fool the authorities.

“Until when can Hadi continue to lie, as though he will die tomorrow, to avoid being investigated by the police?

“I hope the police would not be fooled by Hadi’s outdated tactics to avoid being investigated by the authorities,” Razeef said.

Yesterday evening, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain reportedly confirmed the police will postpone taking a statement from Hadi after the latter’s aide said the senior politician was unwell and requested the questioning to be deferred.

It was understood that Hadi was scheduled to be quizzed at around 4.30pm yesterday.

On Aug 28, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Hadi will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.

However, last night, Hadi – along with PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and four Perikatan Nasional menteris besar – had a meeting with Mahathir.

The menteris besar present were Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (Kedah), Mohd Shukri Ramli (Perlis), Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan), and Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (Terengganu).

Samsuri, in a Facebook post, said the meeting held between the leadership of the four PN states, PAS’ top brass, and Mahathir was to discuss several matters.

“God willing, these four states will strengthen cooperation for the purpose of improving the socioeconomic level, increasing the states’ revenue and the wellbeing of the people.

“Advice from Mahathir and Tuan Guru Ayah Chik (Hadi) as statespersons will be implemented immediately,” he said.

MKINI

