HADI MAKING A FOOL OF HIMSELF – WITH TALL TALES OF ‘CHANGE IN FEDERAL GOVT’ – UMNO YOUTH BLASTS PAS CHIEF FOR ‘ABSURD’ POLITICAL RHETORIC INSTEAD OF OFFERING A REAL DEAL FOR CHANGE & IMPROVEMENT TO VOTERS IN JOHOR BY-ELECTIONS

Rakyat tired of Hadi’s claim on change in Federal Govt, says Umno Youth leader

JOHOR BARU: PAS and Perikatan Nasional should prioritise their offers and agenda to bring change in Johor in their Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-election campaigns, instead of making rhetorics about changes in the Federal Government.

Umno Youth vice-chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said this is because the people, especially young people, are more interested in hearing about the agenda of improving economic standards than political rhetorics.

“The people are actually tired of hearing the absurd claim by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang that the party’s victory will help change the federal government. I don’t know how…(but) despite winning in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, their menteris besar still met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So, it is important for the state and federal governments to be the same,” he told reporters after the Bangsa Johor sports meet here on Friday (Sept 1).

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairi, who is Larkin State Assemblyman and the State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman urged voters in Pulai and Simpang Jeram to ensure victory for the Pakatan Harapan candidate.

The by-elections were called following Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s death last July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage. He was the elected representative for both seats.

Salahuddin, who was Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, was also Amanah deputy president.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 9 as polling day for both by-elections with early voting on Sept 5.

– Bernama

.