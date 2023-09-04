WHAT A DOWNGRADE IN CLASS! – MALAYSIA AIRLINE PASSENGERS CAN BRING THEIR OWN MEALS – WHILE IT GETS A NEW CATERER – ‘WE ALLOW THEM TO BRING THEIR OWN FOOD. THIS IS FOR AFFECTED ROUTES ONLY,’ SAYS MAS

Malaysia Airlines passengers may bring their own meals on board during its transition to a new catering service provider, but self-heating meals and non-halal meals are strictly prohibited, said Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB).

In its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on https://www.malaysiaairlines.com, the airlines said the alternative food and beverage (F&B) options are subject to liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs) requirements, which must not exceed 100ml for international passengers departing from or transiting at international airports in Malaysia.

“For those who ordered special meals, those options are not available temporarily. So, we allow them to bring their own food. This is for affected routes only,” said the airline when contacted by Bernama.

Malaysia Airlines has concluded its longstanding partnership with anchor caterer Brahim’s Food Services (BFS) based in Kuala Lumpur and is transiting to a new catering service on selected domestic and international routes within Malaysia Airlines’ network.

To ensure minimal disruption to its customers’ comfort and overall experience, MAB will be offering alternative F&B options while actively exploring a new service provider that aligns with its unwavering commitment to delivering premium customer experiences.

During the transition period, the passengers will still be provided with meals or refreshments on their flight, it said.

However, passengers affected by the change in meal offerings including domestic and selected international routes operated by Malaysia Airlines will receive revised meal offerings and pre-packed meals depending on the class of travel and flight duration, it said.

Pre-packed meals will be offered for shorter routes depending on travel class and flight duration, while revised meals will be offered for longer flights.

As such, MAB urges affected passengers to update their contact details via “My Booking” on its website to ensure that they receive timely updates via email and SMS.

On Aug 30, MAB’s parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group said it will activate its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for inflight meal services on selected routes under MAB effective Sept 1, 2023, following the end of its contract extension with BFS on Aug 31, 2023.

The aviation group said the activation of the BCP marked the discontinuation of the legacy partnership on catering services previously provided by BFS on selected domestic and international routes within the MAB network.

It said during the transition, MAB will be serving the impacted routes with alternative inflight F&B, to ensure seamless operations while minimising any potential impact on customer comfort and experience.

“Other remaining routes will continue to be served by our current provider, POS Aviation,” it said.

– Bernama

