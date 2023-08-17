However, Attorney-General Idrus Harun declined to comment on the contents of the 12-page document.

“We are investigating the leak of the documents,” Idrus told The Star.

The alleged internal memo from the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) prosecution team was addressed to former attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

It was also copied to then head of prosecution Manoj Kurup.

The 2019 document, which had since gone viral, recommended dropping six of the corruption charges against Najib and Irwan because the prosecution felt that a solid prima facie case could not be brought against the pair.

Thomas cannot remember

Meanwhile, Thomas said he could not remember the purported memo.

“My resignation in February 2020 was unplanned, and I left without taking a single file.

“Therefore, I cannot remember this at all, as I do not have any access to any of the AGC files now,” he said.

On Oct 25, 2018, Najib and Irwan were jointly charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for breach of trust amounting to RM6.6 billion in government funds involving payments to IPIC.

The case was transferred to the High Court on Dec 7, 2018. MKINI

AGC says probing alleged leak urging former AG Tommy Thomas drop charges against Najib, Mohd Irwan in 1MDB case