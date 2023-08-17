OMG! LAWYER LINKED TO MUHYIDDIN’S FUGITIVE SON-IN-LAW NOW ACCUSES MACC SENIOR OFFICER OF CORRUPTLY TRYING TO MAKE HIM TRANSFER SHARES – ‘IT IS OBVIOUS THAT WHAT I AM GOING THROUGH NOW IS CAUSED BY MY REFUSAL TO TRANSFER THE SHARES’

I am not a fugitive, says wanted lawyer

MACC previously said Mansoor Saat and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law, Adlan Berhan, had left the country in May.

PETALING JAYA: Lawyer Mansoor Saat, who is wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, says he is not a fugitive as his departure from the country was legal.

“The press release issued by MACC dated Aug 7 painted me in a bad light, that I am running away to avoid prosecution.

"My leaving the country, which was done lawfully, is being turned against me, as a sign of guilty conduct," he said in a statement.

The duo are being sought to assist in what is believed to be an investigation into a project involving the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign worker biometric data at a ministry.

Mansoor said he was contacted by an MACC officer and had responded in a letter on June 3 that he had left the country for business and holiday, and would return once his “matters were done”.

“Despite this, I have not received any formal response from MACC,” he said.

“Any statement that I am not contactable is not true. The investigating officer knows of my whereabouts.”

Before leaving the country, he said, he was summoned by MACC in March and had given his cooperation. However, he claimed that no evidence was shown to support the claims of alleged bribery.

He further claimed that a senior MACC officer had tried to persuade him to transfer his shares in NERS Sdn Bhd, which he refused. “It is obvious that what I am going through now is caused by my refusal to transfer the shares.”

Mansoor also said he was being unlawfully implicated due to his association with Adlan.

He said he would return to Malaysia to face prosecution, if any, but would not do so if he was being persecuted.

“I am in consultation with my solicitors on the press release as well as my next course of action, including the launching of a suit against MACC for abuse of power and misfeasance in public office,” he said.

