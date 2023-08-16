UMNO’S REEZAL FAILS TO MAKE THE PENANG DCM II CUT – DAP’S JAGDEEP REPLACES RAMASAMY – WHILE UMNO GETS ONLY ONE EXCO POST – BUT IN NEGRI, UMNO STILL PUSHING TO GET AT LEAST 5 EXCO POSTS

Jagdeep made Penang DCM II, Reezal not in exco lineup

GEORGE TOWN: Datok Keramat assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo of DAP has been named Penang deputy chief minister II while PKR’s Batu Maung assemblyman, Mohamad Abdul Hamid, is deputy chief minister I.

Jagdeep succeeds P Ramasamy who held the post for three terms, since the 12th general election (GE12) in 2008, but was dropped as a candidate in the recent state polls.

Jagdeep will oversee the portfolio of human capital development, science, and technology, while Mohamad will be responsible for Islamic development, education, and national unity.

Bertam assemblyman Reezal Merican Naina Merican of Umno, who was rumoured to be made a deputy chief minister, has not been named as an executive councillor (exco).

Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Acheh assemblyman, Rashidi Zinol, is the coalition’s sole representative in the state cabinet. He will head the trade and entrepreneurial development, and rural development committee.

The 11-man exco lineup, which includes seven who are serving in the state government for the first time, comprises eight DAP representatives, two from PKR, and one from Umno.

Aside from Jagdeep, the other two excos from the previous lineup are Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is taking the finance, economy, land and communication portfolio, and DAP’s Tanjong Bunga assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari who heads the infrastructure, transport, and digital development committee.

DAP’s Paya Terubong assemblyman Wong Hon Wai, who is holding the tourism and creative economy portfolio, was previously an exco from 2008 to 2013.

The five first-time excos from DAP are Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim (social development, welfare, and non-Islamic religious affairs); Jawi assemblyman Jason H’ng (local government, and town and country planning); Padang Lalang assemblyman Daniel Gooi (youth, sports, and health); and Perai assemblyman S Sundarajoo (housing and environment committee).

Fahmi Zainol, PKR’s Pantai Jerejak assemblyman, will take on the agrotechnology, food security and cooperative development portfolio. FMT