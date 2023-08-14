SOME IN UMNO GET IT RIGHT – ‘IT’S BEEN A SHORT WHILE SINCE THE UNITY GOVT WAS FORMED, AND MANY DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW IT FUNCTIONS’ – WHILE OTHERS INCLUDING NAJIB’S EX-AIDE ISHAM JALIL RUSH TO BLAME ZAHID & ‘CHINESE’ DAP – BUT IF ZAHID’S GRAFT CHARGES ARE SUCH A TURNOFF, FOREVER TRYING TO GET NAJIB OFF THE HOOK WOULD CHASE AWAY EVEN MORE MALAY VOTERS

Pakatan-Barisan losses due to electorate anger, says Noh Omar

KLANG: Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional’s losses in Malay-majority areas are probably due to the anger and disappointment of the electorate, says Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The former Selangor Umno chief and six-term Tanjong Karang MP said Malays are especially disappointed and angry with Umno, which they believe has strayed from its original struggles.

“Now the Malays feel that Umno is a follower, especially after teaming up with Pakatan,” he said on Monday (Aug 14).

“As far as the Malays are concerned, it is okay if the party is the Opposition.

“It must lead and not follow,” added Noh, who was sacked from Umno by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier this year.

Pakatan and Barisan now have only one seat each out of the nine seats under the Kuala Selangor, Tanjong Karang, Sungai Besar and Sabak Bernam parliamentary constituencies.

Before the state polls, Pakatan was incumbent in five seats in the area and Barisan held three constituencies while Pejuang had one seat.

Former Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli said according to feedback from his former constituents, there was a lot of anger against Umno in the area.

“Only the Indians and PKR Malay supporters came out in full force to vote, while most of the Chinese remained home.

“As for the protesting Umno supporters, some stayed home and the remaining ones voted for the Perikatan Nasional candidate,” he said.

Jeram falls under the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency.

According to Mohd Shaid, who is from Pejuang, he came to know that the Chinese did not want to vote for either Umno or Perikatan.

Jeram saw a straight fight between Umno’s Datuk Jahaya Ibrahim and Bersatu’s Datuk Harrison Hassan.

Harrison managed to beat Jahaya with a 5,398-vote majority in spite of the latter being the Kuala Selangor Umno division chief and a local resident.

“Actually, the loss was not because the voters disliked Pakatan or Jahaya. Their grouse was with Umno president Zahid Hamidi, whom they feel is running the party like it’s his personal conglomerate,” said Mohd Shaid.

He said he was told that the suspension and termination of members who dared question the party leadership did not sit well with Umno grassroots members and voters.

When contacted, Jahaya said he was clueless as to why he suffered such a big defeat in the area.

“Everything seemed fine during campaigning and so the outcome was truly unexpected. I need to calm down first before I conduct a post-mortem,” he said.

Asked if the outcome could be due to unhappiness with Umno’s top leadership, Yahya said he did not dare make such an assumption.

Selangor Wanita Umno chief Datuk Rosni Sohar said it could be because the Malay masses in the rural areas were still unclear about the unity government.

“It’s been a short while since the unity government was formed, and many do not understand how it functions,” said Rosni, the former Hulu Bernam assemblyman.

Rosni, who did not defend the seat in the recent state election, said people also did not understand that Barisan Nasional and Umno were not components of Pakatan but were instead working partners.

“The other side used religion and many other issues to campaign. The people must see what exactly the three states (Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) the other side won offer their people,” she added. ANN

‘To chase 500 DAP votes, we lost 5,000 Malay votes’, says Isham of Umno’s dismal polls outing

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s dismal outing in the state polls could be attributed to three factors – DAP, the party president and Datuk Seri Najib Razak, says Isham Jalil.

According to the Umno supreme council member, these were the three main issues raised by the party grassroots during election campaigns he attended in all six states.

Isham said DAP remained a sensitive subject for Umno grassroots members.

“If we force our grassroots to vote for DAP, they will protest and it is likely that they will abstain from voting or worse, they could vote for Perikatan Nasional.

“This is what happened in the six states,” said Isham.

According to Isham, many Perikatan candidates, who are former PKR leaders, had garnered more votes compared to 2018.

“This means that not just PKR supporters are backing them, but also Umno members.

“This is a big slap to Umno,” said Isham.

Isham said it is crucial that Umno addresses cooperation issues concerning DAP and the party, otherwise the party would suffer worse defeats in the next general election.

“To chase 500 DAP votes, we lost 5,000 Malay votes in the process. If we lose our grassroots, the party will be dead,” he added.

He said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should meet with the party’s grassroots to listen to their concerns.

“On the president issue brought up by the grassroots, I’ve answered to the best of my ability.

“I’m asking for the party president to meet with the grassroots himself and have a dialogue with them to iron out their differences and fix the current situation,” Isham said.

Meanwhile, Isham also said that Najib’s presence in election campaigns is an advantage to Umno due to the former premier’s popularity.

Isham said Najib is seeking justice, but emphasised that the former premier had never requested for his ongoing cases to be dropped.

“Najib just wants a fair trial. Until now, he couldn’t get a fair trial because the presiding judges were one-sided, and were directly or indirectly responsible for his cases,” said Isham.

“I’ve also proposed to the government to allow house arrest for Najib while he is going through the pardon process, or retrial, among others,” added Isham.

After the state polls concluded on Aug 12, Umno only won a total of 19 seats, which is one in Kelantan, two in Penang, two in Selangor and 14 seats in Negri Sembilan. ann

