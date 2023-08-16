1MDB LAWYER JASMINE LOO IN POLICE CUSTODY – MORE 1MDB-LINKED ASSETS TO BE SEIZED & FORFEITED, SAYS IGP
KUALA LUMPUR ― The police are expected to confiscate more assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case following the testimony by lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, who is former 1MDB general counsel.
“Jasmine Loo is still in police custody at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department for investigation involving money laundering,” he said after launching the PDRM Madani Ride and Ipoh Super Bike Club (ISBC) in conjunction with the 216th Police Day and National Month at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.
Loo, who is a former 1MDB group strategic executive director, is believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB.
― Bernama
