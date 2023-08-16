1MDB LAWYER JASMINE LOO IN POLICE CUSTODY – MORE 1MDB-LINKED ASSETS TO BE SEIZED & FORFEITED, SAYS IGP

Business, Politics | August 16, 2023 12:26 pm by | 0 Comments

IGP: More assets related to 1MDB case to be seized

KUALA LUMPUR ― The police are expected to confiscate more assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case following the testimony by lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, who is former 1MDB general counsel.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the assets concerned would be forfeited to the government through a court process.

“Jasmine Loo is still in police custody at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department for investigation involving money laundering,” he said after launching the PDRM Madani Ride and Ipoh Super Bike Club (ISBC) in conjunction with the 216th Police Day and National Month at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

Loo, who is a former 1MDB group strategic executive director, is believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB.

― Bernama

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle