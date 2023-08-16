BULLSEYE! – PKR & UMNO DYING OF ‘NATURAL CAUSES’ – STUPIDITY!

https://youtu.be/hmTA51wUd5A First of all to my Bersatu friends why are you all shouting and screaming ‘REFERENDUM’? Referendum apa pula? Why so Third World Zimbabwe or Africa? Can we just stop with these ‘Reformasi’, ‘Referendum’, ‘Allahu Akbar’ sloganeering and shouting at the top of your voices? Jaga standard lah sikit braders. What next – tie a bandana around your forehead? Angkat the keris again? Tie the Quran to the tips of your spears? (‘some of the Syrians raised pages of the Quran on their lances – Battle of Siffin 657 AD’).

Just behave normal lah – like me. Now the Pakatan DAP are going around saying they won the total vote count. WRONG. They even lost the total vote count by about 57,000 votes. The Pakatan DAP only won 99 out of 245 seats. That is only 40%. That is a FAILING GRADE. The PN won 146 seats or 60%. The Pakatan DAP lost three States completely and their majority in Penang, Selangor and Negeri was reduced substantially. UMNO is not happy that they could not appoint the MB for Negeri. Selangor is still sorting out the MB.

Now MalaysiaNow says the following here : https://www.malaysianow.com/news/2023/08/14/in-a-first-non-malay-reps-dominate-selangor-ruling-bloc

In a first, non-Malay reps dominate Selangor ruling bloc

perception that PH-BN do not represent the Malays

first time, non-Malay reps majority in Selangor’s ruling bloc

problem for PH and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) alliance

last time Selangor saw non-Malays dominate assembly was 1969 elections

Umno-led BN suffered major losses to DAP and Gerakan

1969 Chinese majority in Selangor, population 1.6 million at that time

1970 Chinese 46% Malays 35%, and Indians 18%

PN unable to capture more seats despite Malay population

turnout 72% in SelangorMalays majority during early 1980s

2020 census Malays 60.6% of 6.4m, Chinese (27.3%), Indians (11.3%)

38 of 56 assemblymen or 68% are Malays – bulk of them not in ruling bloc

Only 16 of the 34 PH-BN assemblymen are Malays.

PN’s 22 assemblymen biggest Malay opposition in history of Selangor

OSTB : I have said this before – the Census or Banci is not done correctly. They are not counting the population accurately. Obviously in 2023 there are more Chinese in Selangor than what the Census says. These election results are proof. So many Chinese reps can win the elections because the Chinese vote is substantial.



And for the past 20 years the Banci fellows say the Indian population has been stuck at 2.0 million? Or less than 2.0 million? I think this is a syok sendiri attempt by the ketuanan types to understate the pendatang population and overstate the Malay population. You can believe your own hype (like 40,000 kids getting straight As for the SPM etc) but the election results show that the numbers are different.

There are also not enough Malay voters in Selangor. Just because they live in Selangor does not mean they are registered to vote in Selangor. Many Malays vote in their own States outside Selangor.

PH-BN came to power on the back of non-Malay support

All eyes will be on DAP and how it manages its dominance in Selangor.

DAP demanded the speaker’s post

jostle for positions in 12 local councils in SelangorI think they have been conned by their own hype.

