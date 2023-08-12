EC TO LOOK INTO SANUSI SHOWING HIS VOTE – WHILE IGP ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE ROADBLOCKS FROM MIDNIGHT AS PART OF POST-ELECTION OPS

EC looking into Sanusi revealing his vote incident

ALOR STAR: The Election Commission is looking into the issue of caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor showing his marked ballot paper while posing for press photographers this morning.

A spokesman with the commission said the matter would be referred to its Legal Department for a review.

“It is a matter of legal interpretation since there are two differing opinions. We can’t comment yet until the Legal Department studies the matter,” he said when contacted.

Sanusi, who is defending his Jeneri seat for the second term apparently revealed his vote when he showed his marked ballot paper before folding it and placing it into the ballot box at his polling centre at SK Bandar Baharu Beris Jaya, Jeniang, at 11am.

Revealing one’s vote is an offence under Section 5 of the Election Offences Act 1954 as it is in direct conflict with the core principle of upholding voting secrecy.

If proven guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail or a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, which would mean he would be disqualified and have to vacate the seat if he wins it.

A by-election would then have to be held.

Sanusi, who is also Perikatan Nasional election director arrived at the polling centre with his wife Tok Puan Jusmalailani Jusof to cast his vote.

Sanusi is facing a straight fight with Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim.

In the last state election, held simultaneously with the 14th General Election, Sanusi defeated BN candidate Mahadzir Abdul Hamid and Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan with a 2,455-vote majority.

There are 35,079 eligible voters in the constituency with over 90 per cent Malay voters. NST

State polls: Showing marked ballot paper is an offence, says IGP KUALA LUMPUR: Showing a ballot paper that has been marked is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954, says Tan Sri Razarudin Husain. The Inspector-General of Police said police will investigate if any report is lodged. “However, as of 6pm, we have not received any such report. “If there is any report, the offence can be classified under Section 5 of the Election Offences Act” he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here on Saturday (Aug 12). It was earlier reported that caretaker Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had allegedly committed an election offence for showing his ballot paper to media personnel after casting his vote. His action was heavily criticised by many social media users. ANN Roadblocks to be set up from midnight KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will conduct roadblocks nationwide from midnight onwards as part of a post-election operation, says Tan Sri Razarudin Husain. The Inspector-General of Police said the operation, codenamed Ops Kawal Nusa, is aimed at crime prevention as well as to ensure the safety of the people and public order. “We also remind all supporters not to organise parades or large gatherings once results are announced. “We will take stern action against any party or individual who breaks the law,” he said during a special press conference at Bukit Aman on Saturday (Aug 12). The IGP said the police will also focus on safeguarding state palaces and government administrative centres. “We want to ensure there is no disturbance to the respective Sultans and Governors,” he said. He commended candidates and supporters who have shown political maturity since nomination day by not causing trouble. “I hope this will continue during the post-election period,” he said. The country’s top cop also saluted all police personnel and officers involved in the elections for their hard work and sacrifice. ANN NST / ANN .