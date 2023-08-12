STATUS QUO IN STATE ELECTIONS – DESPITE LOW TURNOUT, PAKATAN-BN WIN SELANGOR, PENANG & NEGRI – WHILE PN-PAS ALSO RETAIN KEDAH, KELANTAN & T’GANU

Aminuddin delivers good news for N Sembilan
10pm: Negeri Sembilan caretaker menteri besar Aminuddin Harun says Harapan-BN has unofficially won 31 out of 36 seats.
Harapan wins 17 while BN has 14.
Zahid, Mat Hasan arrive at Umno headquarters
10.26pm: World Trade Centre (WTC), Kuala Lumpur – Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan arrive at the party headquarters.
Speaking to reporters, Mohamad, who defended his Rantau seat in Negeri Sembilan, refuses to comment on who will be the next menteri besar.
Based on unofficial results, Harapan-BN has retained Negeri Sembilan.
As for the menteri besar candidate, Mohamad, who is popularly known as Mat Hasan, says it is up to the Umno president.
“The presidential council of the coalition government will decide on who is the best candidate to administer the state.
“We will just nominate a candidate who we feel is appropriate and seek the consent of the ruler (Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir),” he adds.
Unofficial: Harapan-BN retains Selangor
10.25pm: Harapan and BN have unofficially retained control of Selangor with 30 out of 56 seats thus far.
PN, however, has been making inroads in the state, having won 11 seats thus far.
MKINI
