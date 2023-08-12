STATUS QUO IN STATE ELECTIONS – DESPITE LOW TURNOUT, PAKATAN-BN WIN SELANGOR, PENANG & NEGRI – WHILE PN-PAS ALSO RETAIN KEDAH, KELANTAN & T’GANU

10pm: Negeri Sembilan caretaker menteri besar Aminuddin Harun says Harapan-BN has unofficially won 31 out of 36 seats.

10.26pm: World Trade Centre (WTC), Kuala Lumpur – Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan arrive at the party headquarters.

Speaking to reporters, Mohamad, who defended his Rantau seat in Negeri Sembilan, refuses to comment on who will be the next menteri besar.

Based on unofficial results, Harapan-BN has retained Negeri Sembilan.

Today's results prove one thing and only one thing: PH's base carried them to victory. If Kerajaan Perpaduan is to survive beyond GE 15, the way forward is #Reformasi. There is no point in appeasing the far right. We cannot win by playing their game. We cannot afford to be… — Pemikir Malaysia (@pemikirmsia) August 12, 2023

As for the menteri besar candidate, Mohamad, who is popularly known as Mat Hasan, says it is up to the Umno president.

“The presidential council of the coalition government will decide on who is the best candidate to administer the state.

“We will just nominate a candidate who we feel is appropriate and seek the consent of the ruler (Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir),” he adds.