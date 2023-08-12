TRUE OR NOT, PAS WINS ALL 32 SEATS IT CONTESTED IN T’GANU, CLAIMS REPORT

KEMAMAN: Pas has shown complete dominance in the state election by reportedly winning all 32 contested state (DUN) seats throughout Terengganu.

This result ultimately brings Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Said’s reign of the Kijal seat to an end after holding it for the past nine terms.

Meanwhile, Datuk Razali Idris, representing Pas, has been hailed as the “Giant Killer” in this election.

BN sources in Terengganu say that young voters are seen rejecting the BN coalition as the majority of young voter channels lean towards Pas.

They mentioned that only one state seat, Telemong, is currently still holding on, but the difference in votes between BN and PN-Bersatu candidates is very close.

NST

.