IT LOOKS LIKE MONDAY WILL BE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY IN SELANGOR! – WITH PAKATAN-BN LEADING PERIKATAN IN 31 SEATS – & 17 SEATS ALREADY WON

PETALING JAYA: As of 8.20pm Saturday (Aug 12), the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity coalition is leading in 31 seats out of 56 seats contested in Selangor in unofficial results.

Perikatan Nasional is leading with 12 seats and Muda, one seat, in the state polls. ANN

Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari also pledges to implement five proposals in PH’s manifesto within 100 days.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has promised to declare Monday a public holiday in the state if Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional win tomorrow’s state election.

“If we win the Selangor state election and form the state government, we agree to declare Aug 14, which is the coming Monday, a public holiday for the entire state,” the Selangor PH chief said.

PH has governed Selangor since 2008.

Amirudin also said PH-BN will implement five measures that were proposed in its manifesto within 100 days if they won the election.

Apart from distributing RM1,000 to 5,000 women to reduce their childcare costs, he said, the state government will waive assessment tax for homes in villages and low-cost homes.

He said 1,000 students in Selangor universities will each receive a book voucher worth RM200, while allowances for all imams and muezzins in the state will be increased.

Amirudin also said that 500 farmers, padi farmers and fishermen will receive RM1,000 in incentives.

He urged voters to choose wisely as the election will determine Selangor’s future for the next five years.

“You have a choice of a coalition that will continue the success, excellence and progress of this state, or a coalition that is only interested in using the state election to create political instability in the country,” he said.

