WHAT A SLAP FOR RAMASAMY & ‘EMPEROR’ SATEES – DAP LEADS IN ALL 19 SEATS IT’S CONTESTING IN PENANG – WITH GUAN ENG WINNING AIR PUTIH

DAP leading in all 19 seats the party is contesting

Chow is leading by 7,523 votes while his contender, Perikatan Nasional’s H’ng Khoon obtained 1,079 votes. – NSTP/MIKAIL ONG

GEORGE TOWN: Unofficial results of the 19 state seats contested by Penang DAP showed its candidates leading in all the seats.

Among them is caretaker Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for the Padang Kota state seat.

Chow is leading by 7,523 votes while his contender, Perikatan Nasional’s H’ng Khoon obtained 1,079 votes.

Also leading is DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng for the Air Putih state seat.

He obtained 5,124 votes against PN’s Ivan Kong and PRM’s Teh Yee Cheu with 514 and 255 votes respectively. nst

