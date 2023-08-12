ALL EYES ON SELANGOR & KELANTAN AS VOTING ENDS – WITH THE LATE SPIKES IN TURNOUT BE ENOUGH FOR PAKATAN-BN TO HANG ONTO SELANGOR – AND WILL PAS LOSE ITS BASTION KELANTAN, WHICH LOOKS SET TO END UP THE WORST VICTIM OF VOTER BOYCOTT

Voting for state polls, Kuala Terengganu by-election ends

KUALA LUMPUR: All 3,190 polling centres for the state elections in six states and 41 others for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election were closed at 6pm today (Aug 12).

Depending on the number of voters, several centres began to close in stages from as early as 1pm before polling ended at 6pm.

Once the voting centres closed, all the ballot boxes were taken to the 186 vote tallying centres and the official results will be announced by the Election Commission later tonight.

A total of 9,674,456 regular voters out of the 9,773,571 registered voters were eligible to vote in the six state elections today, which saw 570 candidates contesting a total of 245 seats in the state assemblies.

The Penang State Assembly has 40 seats, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan has 45.

Meanwhile, 122,160 regular voters in Kuala Terengganu were eligible to elect their new MP at the by-election.

The by-election was called after the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 annulled the victory of Kuala Terengganu Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15) due to corrupt practices. – Bernama

Melissa Goh @MelGohCNA

In Gombak , PN supporters still in high spirits with less than half hour before polling closes. Turnout in Hulu Kelang was about 70% at 4pm . PN camp will gather at Concorde Shah Alam tonight while PM Anwar PH BN alliance to gather at PWTC . Tune in to CNA for live reports 8pm In Gombak , PN supporters still in high spirits with less than half hour before polling closes. Turnout in Hulu Kelang was about 70% at 4pm .

PN camp will gather at Concorde Shah Alam tonight while PM Anwar PH BN alliance to gather at PWTC . Tune in to CNA for live reports 8pm https://t.co/WWWwvjsqih pic.twitter.com/QIY1NpTjHD — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) August 12, 2023

Voter turnout spikes as polling nears end

4.55pm: Voter turnout in Selangor jumps from 58 percent to 65 percent as of 4pm, with two hours left until the end of voting.

Penang also records a 7 percent increase from 60 percent to 67 percent.

Meanwhile, turnout in Kedah is at 68 percent, followed by Negeri Sembilan (62 percent) and Kelantan (56 percent).

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election has recorded a turnout rate of 67 percent as of 4pm.

The EC announces there will be no more hourly turnout updates until voting closes at 6pm, and the final turnout rate will only be released at a press conference tonight. MKINI

