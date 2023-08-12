‘HERO’ SANUSI OPENLY BREAKS THE ELECTION LAW – IN REAL CHALLENGE FOR PAKATAN-BN TO PUNISH HIM

Sanusi reveals ballot paper to press

4.20pm: Sik, Kedah – Kwongwah Yitpoh reports that Jeneri candidate Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor flashed his marked ballot paper to the media before casting it into the ballot box. The caretaker menteri besar is a voter at SK Bandar Baru Beris Jaya.

The report, which also includes a purported picture of Sanusi’s alleged act with the ballot paper censored, notes that this is in contravention of Section 5 of the Election Offences Act 1954.

The law stipulates, among others, that no one shall communicate information obtained at a polling station on whom any voter at the station has voted. The offence is punishable with up to one-year imprisonment, a fine up to RM3,000, or both.

A similar occurrence took place during the Kuala Besut by-election in 2013, which earned the BN candidate Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abdul Rahman a rebuke from the Election Commission chief at the time – Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof – who said the action was inappropriate because it violated ballot secrecy.

