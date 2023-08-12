SANUSI NOW SEES HIMSELF AS A ‘HERO’ PN CANNOT DO WITHOUT – ALREADY STARTS TO DEMAND ‘BIGGER CHALLENGES’ – SETTING THE STAGE FOR A POWER FIGHT IN POST-POLLS PN – YET MIDWAY ON BALLOTING DAY, PAKATAN CONFIDENT IT CAN WIN 17 SEATS IN KEDAH – ‘WE WERE PREVIOUSLY CONFIDENT OF 16 SEATS AND LAST NIGHT, IT INCREASED TO 17. THAT MEANS WE ONLY NEED TWO MORE SEATS TO GET A SIMPLE MAJORITY’

Speaking to reporters at SK Bandar Baru Beris Jaya, Sik, Sanusi said while he did not expect that his campaign speeches would land him in court, he is nevertheless calm and prepared.

“I did not expect these suits to happen in that way. In elections, typically people will resolve (issues) in the political arena.

“But since the suits happened, we will get ready,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of a Jeneri by-election if he won the seat today but was later disqualified by a court conviction, Sanusi said: “I will win my court case(s). So there will be no by-election.”

While Sanusi’s revelations of alleged corruption scandals linked to prominent politicians including Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had earned him several defamation suits, certain quarters continue to hail him as Perikatan Nasional’s hero.

Bigger challenges

Asked for comments, Sanusi quipped that he has “always been a hero” since the last 15th general election in Kedah where he led PN to capture more parliamentary seats.

“It’s not just this time. I was a hero in GE15 when the rise (in support for PN) happened here in Kedah,” he laughed.

On his strategy to remain calm, Sanusi said that he is the type of person who repels pressure.

“I don’t absorb (pressure)… that’s the way of politics. Those who cannot take it will quit.

“I think these (pressures) have been very minor. I am ready for bigger challenges,” said the PAS election director.

Meanwhile, Sanusi noted that a higher voter turnout of more than 80 percent in Kedah today would see a bigger victory for PN.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout for Kedah as of noon has reached 41 percent. MKINI

Harapan-BN can win 17 seats in Kedah: Mahfuz

3.15pm: Alor Mengkudu, Kedah – State Harapan chief Mahfuz Omar is confident that the BN-Harapan coalition can grab 17 out of 36 seats in the states.

“We were previously confident of 16 seats and last night, it increased to 17. That means we only need two more seats to get a simple majority.

“Perhaps, it was the final touches we did such as the grand finale ceramahs last night where the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) gave a clearer message for voters to make a decision,” he says. MKINI

Voter turnout just over 58% as of 3pm

The Election Commission says Terengganu, Kedah and Penang have crossed the 60% mark with 64%, 63%, and 60%, respectively.

PETALING JAYA: As of 3pm, the number of eligible voters who had come out to vote was around 58% across the six states, the Election Commission (EC) reported.

The EC said voter turnout is highest in Terengganu with 64%, followed by Kedah (63%), Penang (60%), Selangor (58%) Negeri Sembilan (56)%) and Kelantan (51%), respectively.

All polling stations are scheduled to close at 6pm.

A total of 9,773,571 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections taking place in the six states.

The respective state governments had previously decided not to hold their elections simultaneously with the 15th general election (GE15) in November last year

Of the 97,388 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 72,554, or 74.5%, had cast their ballots on Aug 8.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates, are vying for the 245 state seats up for grabs. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.