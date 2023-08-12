WITH ONLY 3 STATES CROSSING THE 60% TURNOUT MARK – MAHATHIR JABS AT ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT – TURNS CHEERLEADER FOR PN VICTORY IN KEDAH, KELANTAN, T’GANU – ‘IF PH LOSES A LOT, IT SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT THE PEOPLE’S REJECTION OF THIS GOVT’

Dr M confident of PN victory in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu

Ex-prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes the coalition also has a chance in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) are capable of retaining Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, says former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also predicted the opposition coalition will do well in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and did not rule out a PN victory in either state, Sinar Harian reported.

However, he was more pessimistic about PN’s chances in Penang.

“I am confident that PN can win in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which will be governed by PAS again,” he was quoted as saying.

“In Selangor and Negeri Sembilan there are still opportunities. Penang is quite difficult because there are not many constituencies that PN can win,” he said after casting his ballot at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah in Alor Setar. He was voting in the Anak Bukit seat.

Mahathir added that a heavy defeat inflicted upon Pakatan Harapan (PH) in any seat should be considered the people’s rejection of the unity government.

“It sends a message to the federal government. If PH loses a lot, it should be concerned about the people’s rejection of this government,” he said. FMT

ALOR SETAR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad cast his vote for the Anak Bukit state seat in Kedah at SK Titi Gajah here at 9.22am on Saturday (Aug 12). His wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali also cast her ballot at the same polling centre. Dr Mahathir, when met by reporters, called on the people to come out and vote, as the voter turnout at the polling centre this morning was a bit low. “Some people just don’t bother, so they don’t go out to vote; they should vote to determine their future, but some people might be bored and think that voting is pointless. “This is an irresponsible attitude,” said the 98-year-old former Langkawi MP. Asked about his health after being admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) earlier this month for an infection, Dr Mahathir said he was in good condition. “My health is okay, but I had a slight fever (at that time), so my doctors always insist I go to the hospital, (although) I don’t want to go to the hospital. I thought I could be treated at home, but they insisted that I go. “I was there only for about two days… I am fine now,” he said. – Bernama

Voter turnout just over 58% as of 3pm

The Election Commission says Terengganu, Kedah and Penang have crossed the 60% mark with 64%, 63%, and 60%, respectively.

PETALING JAYA: As of 3pm, the number of eligible voters who had come out to vote was around 58% across the six states, the Election Commission (EC) reported.

The EC said voter turnout is highest in Terengganu with 64%, followed by Kedah (63%), Penang (60%), Selangor (58%) Negeri Sembilan (56)%) and Kelantan (51%), respectively.

All polling stations are scheduled to close at 6pm.

A total of 9,773,571 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections taking place in the six states.

The respective state governments had previously decided not to hold their elections simultaneously with the 15th general election (GE15) in November last year

Of the 97,388 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 72,554, or 74.5%, had cast their ballots on Aug 8.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates, are vying for the 245 state seats up for grabs. FMT

