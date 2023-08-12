NURUL IZZAH THE NEXT TO SEND OUT SOS – WHILE PAS LEADER ADMITS ‘PEOPLE MAY NOT BE COMING TO VOTE IN PROTEST OF PAKATAN. AND THEY ALSO DO NOT HAVE THE HEART TO VOTE FOR PERIKATAN’ – WITH T’GANU THE FIRST TO CROSS 70% MARK AT 4PM, KEDAH 68%, PENANG 67%, S’GOR 65%, NEGRI 62% & KELANTAN A SHOCK 56%

Voter turnout between 56% and 70% as of 4pm, says

PETALING JAYA: Voter turnout for Terengganu, Kedah and Penang are at 70%, 68% and 67%, respectively, as of 4pm, just two hours before polling for the 15th state elections ends.

Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan were logging 65%, 62% and 56% turnouts, respectively.

Meanwhile, voter turnout for the Kuala Terengganu by-election which was being held on the same day, stood at 67% as of 3pm. ANN

Come out and vote, not too late to make a difference, says Nurul Izzah

PETALING JAYA: With about two hours left before polling ends for the state polls, Nurul Izzah Anwar has urged voters to come out and vote.

In a message posted on her team’s Twitter handle @teamnurulizzah, the PKR vice-president said it is not too late to make a difference.

“It is still not too late for you to go out and vote and make a difference. Come, friends!” the former Permatang Pauh MP said on Saturday (Aug 12).

Earlier today, Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin has sent out an SOS alert urging Selangor voters to go cast their votes as the turnout rate is still low in the state.

“SOS Selangor voters: Voters turnout rate is still low in Selangor, please go to vote,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The voter turnout for the six states is between 45% and 56% by 1pm, said the Election Commission (EC).

It said that the voter turnout in both Kedah and Terengganu was at 56% as of 2pm.

This was followed by Penang at 53%, Selangor at 51% and Negri Sembilan at 49% while Kelantan trailed behind at 45%.

As for the Kuala Terengganu by-election taking place on the same day, voter turnout is at 52% as of 2pm.

Voting will close at 6pm. ANN

State polls: Low voter turnout in Selangor a cause for concern

KLANG: The low voter turnout in Selangor is raising concerns with many saying that for Pakatan Harapan to retain its hold on the state, the ratio of Malay and non-Malay voters must be equal.

At the time of writing, turnout was just 51%.

PKR treasurer-general William Leong said the turnout could have been low during the early part of the day because many voters were still at work.

“Not everyone is off from work on Saturdays.

“Hopefully, the turnout will be better later in the afternoon,” said Leong, who is also Selayang MP.

He urged the Selangor electorate to come out and vote to safeguard their interests and ensure the state and Federal governments are on the same page.

Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir said people may not be coming out to vote in protest of Pakatan.

“And they also do not have the heart to come out and vote for Perikatan Nasional,” said Roslan.

According to Roslan the turnout of Malay voters in the state was also low.

“We are already mobilising our people to go around, especially in the rural areas, and offer people transportation to come out and vote,” said Roslan.

Former Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman Datuk Teng Chang Khim said he believed voters were adhering to the Election Commission’s suggestion of time slots for the various age categories to prevent congestion.

“It was only a suggestion and voters can go at any time before polling ends this evening,” said Teng. ANN

