WHERE HAVE ALL THE VOTERS GONE??! – LOW TURNOUT SHOCKS BOTH PN-PAS & PAKATAN-BN – BUT WHO WILL LOSE MORE? THE EXTREME DROP SUGGESTS A ‘PROTEST’ BY MALAY VOTERS – WHO THEY ARE PROTESTING WILL BE SEEN WHEN THE BALLOTS ARE COUNTED

Low turnout rattles both sides of the political divide

EC: Four states have over 50pct turnout

3.11pm: The voter turns out reaches 56 percent in Kedah and Selangor as of 2pm, 53 percent in Penang, 51 percent in Selangor, 49 percent in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan 45 percent.

Turnout for the Kuala Terengganu parliament seat is at 52 percent, EC says.

Go out and vote, Takiyuddin urges votes

2.15pm: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan rallies Perikatan Nasional supporters to come out and vote, citing a low turnout of only up to 20 percent across six states as of 10am this morning.

“Each and every one of your vote is important and it counts.

“This is not the time to show protest against the election process, or try to spoil your vote, because we should not let this current situation continue,” says Takiyuddin.

“By not voting, we have indirectly denied our own rights as Malaysians,” he says.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan

Less than 50 percent of all eligible voters in six states and Kuala Terengganu parliament have cast their ballots as of 1pm today, according to the Election Commission.

Fulfil your responsibility, Amirudin pleads amid low S’gor voter turnout

Peratusan mengundi yang rendah di DUN BU. 46% sekitar jam 2 petang! Jangan lupa keluar mengundi ! pic.twitter.com/1GZ3qHeShQ — Jamaliah Jamaluddin (@_jamaliah_) August 12, 2023

pic.twitter.com/CWnFfKkdxj — Michelle Ng Mei Sze | 黄美诗 (@michellengms) August 12, 2023

1.30pm: Selangor – Caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari urges Selangorians to cast their votes in the state polls.

This following announcement by the Election Commission that the voter turnout is only at 36 percent in Selangor, as of noon.

One last day of campaign.

Perjuangan mesti diteruskan! 🔥

Pastikan anda keluar mengundi Sabtu ini. Tolong RT pic.twitter.com/QkgtbfpzPO — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) August 10, 2023

In a short video, Amirudin says the number was six percent short of the turnout in the corresponding period, in last year’s general election.

“I urge all Selangorians, whether those who have just finished their half-day shift or have not voted, to cast their votes.

“You have about five hours left to fulfil your responsibilities,” he says.

