WILL MICKEY MOUSE HELP ‘DIRT BAG’ TURNCOATS? – FATE OF ‘I HAVE REPENTED’ AZMIN & ‘TIK-TOK DEPENDENT’ AIDE HILMAN IDHAM HANG IN THE BALANCE – CHANCES ARE DUO WILL DISAPPEAR FROM THE POLITICAL RADAR SOON

State polls: I repented, says Azmin

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says his defeat in the 15th General Election (GE15) was not an end as he pledged to correct his shortcomings.

“I repented after losing in the last general election, I accepted the people’s decision. Maybe there was a reason why I was not chosen for the parliamentary seat. But that was not the end game for me,” he said at Perikatan Nasional’s grand finale Selangor Bangkit Gemilang ceramah in Taman Melawati.

“I took the opportunity over the last eight months to self-reflect. Maybe I have made a mistake or was careless, today, I vow that I will correct it and move forward to uphold the people’s dignity and develop Selangor,” he added.

Azmin lost to caretaker Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for the Gombak seat in GE15.

The Selangor Perikatan chief, who is also the candidate for Hulu Kelang in the state polls, said that one vote for his opponent Pakatan Harapan is equivalent to a vote for the kleptocrats.

“Enough is enough, do not be fooled,” he said.

He also called on voters to turnout in droves to exercise their rights on polling day on Saturday (Aug 12).

Azmin will be taking on Pakatan’s Juiwairiya Zulkifli in a straight fight for Hulu Kelang. ANN

PN brings ‘Mickey Mouse’ dancing for vote

1.45pm: Hulu Kelang, Selangor – The scorching hot weather does not seem to bother two groups of Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan-BN party workers stationed near the SK Hulu Kelang voting centre.

Standing at the side of busy Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), the workers tirelessly wave their respective party flags to support voters passing by to cast their ballots.

This includes a Mickey Mouse mascot campaigning for PN candidate Azmin Ali, who is seen doing some dances to the amusement of road users. MKINI

State polls: Banking on social media to defend Gombak Setia

INCUMBENT Muhammad Hilman Idham from Perikatan Nasional will be hoping voters in Gombak Setia will give him another shot despite him having switched parties since the 14th General Election.

Hilman and Perikatan are banking on campaign ads on social media to appeal to voters, especially youths.

Local Muhammad Aliff Daniel, 19, a regular TikTok user, said he came across many campaign ads from Perikatan on the platform.

“I hardly see any from Barisan Nasional. This might have an influence on the voting patterns among youths like me,” he said.

But not all Gombak Setia voters are swayed by the ads.

On Twitter, Hani Nayra wrote that her family, who are Pakatan Harapan supporters, was considering throwing their support behind Barisan. supporters will have to work together,” she added.

Banyak tanda-tanda kerajaan PH akan tumbang esok. PN bertekad serius ambil tampuk pemerintahan Negeri Selangor. – Calon Gombak Setia, Hilman Idham

Hilman will face Barisan’s Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and an Independant candidate in the upcoming polls.

Hilman and Megat Zulkarnain have faced off before in GE14.

Hilman, who stood as Pakatan Harapan-PKR candidate then, beat Megat Zulkarnain and a PAS candidate in a three-cornered fight.

But in 2020, Hilman, who was also Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary, left PKR to join Perikatan’s Bersatu.

Megat Zulkarnain, who is Selangor Umno chairman, has been driving home the fact that he was born in Gombak Setia.

“As a local, I know the issues faced by the communities in the area,” he told a daily recently.

Hilman, meanwhile, drew attention to waste management and frequent breakdown of water pipes in the area.

In a recent interview, he also highlighted the issue of community hall privatisation.

“Take Dewan Beringin in Taman Sri Gombak. Its rental rose from RM500 to RM4,000 after it was privatised,” he was quoted as saying.

Independent candidate Mohamed Salim Mohamed Ali, 54, who is also chairman of non-profit Semboyan Anak Jati Gombak Setia, is focusing on cost of living, access to education and affordable housing issues.

“During the movement control order, my non-profit group worked tirelessly to distribute necessities to the needy.

“As someone who is not affiliated with any party, I see things differently and am better able to relate to the community,” he said.

On Aug 3, Megat Zulkarnain received a boost to his campaign thanks to MCA, a Barisan component party.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong endorsed Megat Zulkarnain and urged the Chinese community to cast their vote for him.

“Megat Zulkarnain’s sound grasp of public administration and local issues gives him an advantage,” he said during a ceramah in Taman Sri Gombak.

As of 2018, Gombak Setia’s racial demographic comprises Malays (76%), Chinese (11%), Indians (9%) and others (3%).

Gombak Setia first fell from Barisan’s grip in 1999 to PAS.

In 2004, Barisan recaptured the seat before PAS wrested it back and held it for two terms.

In 2018, the seat went to PKR’s Hilman. ANN

ANN / MKINI

