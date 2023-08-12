‘VERY WORRIED’ PAS HITS THE PANIC BUTTON – ORDERS ALL PN MEMBERS TO CAST THEIR VOTES IMMEDIATELY – ‘NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO SHOW YOUR PROTEST,’ SAYS TAKIYUDDIN – AS KELANTAN TRAILS WITH LOWEST TURNOUT AT 40%, NEGRI 42%, SELANGOR 44%, PENANG 46%, KEDAH 49% & T’GANU 50% AT 1PM

PETALING JAYA: Now is not the time to protest as it is the time to vote, says PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to Perikatan Nasional supporters.

In a statement issued on Saturday (Aug 12) at 2.15pm, Takiyuddin said that the low voter turnout in all six states was “very worrying”.

As of 10am, the Election Commission (EC) reported that Terengganu had the highest turnout at 22%, Kedah and Penang at 20%, Selangor (19%), Negeri Sembilan (18%) and Kelantan (17%).

“The voter turnout percentage is very low. The Perikatan leadership orders and urges all PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Gerakan members and supporters who are eligible to vote to cast their vote as soon as possible.

“Do not be tied to the allotted time you have been issued by the EC, as long as you vote between 8am and 6pm today (Aug 12).

“Every one of your votes is important and will be accounted for. This is not the time for you to show your protest against the electoral process or attempt to spoil your vote as we cannot allow the current government to continue as they are.

“By not voting and not taking any side, you have indirectly refused your right as a citizen of Malaysia,” said Takiyuddin.

As of 1pm on Saturday (Aug 12), the EC said that the voter turnout is between 40% and 50%

Terengganu remains at the top of the list for the highest voter turnout among the six states at 50% followed closely by Kedah at 49% and Penang at 46%.

This is followed by Selangor at 44%, Negri Sembilan at 42% and Kelantan at 40% as of 1pm.

For the Kuala Terengganu by-election which is being held on the same day, the voter turnout was 47% as of 1pm. ANN