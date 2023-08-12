‘VERY WORRIED’ PAS HITS THE PANIC BUTTON – ORDERS ALL PN MEMBERS TO CAST THEIR VOTES IMMEDIATELY – ‘NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO SHOW YOUR PROTEST,’ SAYS TAKIYUDDIN – AS KELANTAN TRAILS WITH LOWEST TURNOUT AT 40%, NEGRI 42%, SELANGOR 44%, PENANG 46%, KEDAH 49% & T’GANU 50% AT 1PM
Go out and vote now, urges PAS sec-gen
PETALING JAYA: Now is not the time to protest as it is the time to vote, says PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to Perikatan Nasional supporters.
In a statement issued on Saturday (Aug 12) at 2.15pm, Takiyuddin said that the low voter turnout in all six states was “very worrying”.
As of 10am, the Election Commission (EC) reported that Terengganu had the highest turnout at 22%, Kedah and Penang at 20%, Selangor (19%), Negeri Sembilan (18%) and Kelantan (17%).
“The voter turnout percentage is very low. The Perikatan leadership orders and urges all PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Gerakan members and supporters who are eligible to vote to cast their vote as soon as possible.
“Do not be tied to the allotted time you have been issued by the EC, as long as you vote between 8am and 6pm today (Aug 12).
“Every one of your votes is important and will be accounted for. This is not the time for you to show your protest against the electoral process or attempt to spoil your vote as we cannot allow the current government to continue as they are.
“By not voting and not taking any side, you have indirectly refused your right as a citizen of Malaysia,” said Takiyuddin.
As of 1pm on Saturday (Aug 12), the EC said that the voter turnout is between 40% and 50%
Terengganu remains at the top of the list for the highest voter turnout among the six states at 50% followed closely by Kedah at 49% and Penang at 46%.
This is followed by Selangor at 44%, Negri Sembilan at 42% and Kelantan at 40% as of 1pm.
For the Kuala Terengganu by-election which is being held on the same day, the voter turnout was 47% as of 1pm. ANN
Non-Malays can be kingmakers in 4 states, survey finds
The survey by Ilham Centre also says Umno and Barisan Nasional need to work harder to win back Malay support.
PETALING JAYA: A survey by Ilham Centre has found that the outcome of the looming elections will be strongly influenced by the votes of non-Malays, especially in four of the six states.
“As compared to the 15th general election (GE15), the split in Malay votes would not be as severe due to the straight fight (between Perikatan Nasional and the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance).
“Thus, non-Malay voters could be kingmakers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang as well as mixed seats in the southern region of Kedah,” the survey found.
The pollster, in a summary of its findings, revealed that the elections would be a testing ground to determine the pattern of Malay votes in the peninsula following a change in voting trends seen in GE15.
Ilham Centre said that the upcoming elections would definitely be a referendum on the PH-BN alliance within the unity government.
In terms of popularity, the survey found that the prime minister, his unity government and the Madani policies were highly rated in PH-led Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
However, the same could not be said for the states under PN.
“With the high number of Malay voters in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, it is a different story.
“Notwithstanding, the prime minister, his administration and Madani policies were consistently highly rated among non-Malays in all six states,” said the centre.
It said Malay voters in Malay-majority seats were more inclined towards PN’s narratives.
“This signifies that PN’s wave, which has garnered support in these areas, remains robust,” it added.
Umno or BN will have to work harder to regain the Malay support that was chipped away in GE15, it said. FMT
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
