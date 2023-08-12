SABOTAGE LOOMS IN KELANTAN – TALK OF NEW MB & DEPUTY MB CONFIRMED – WILL DISGRUNTLED SUPPORTERS GET UPSET AT THE POSSIBILITY SACKED UMNO ‘KAKI’ ANNUAR MUSA MIGHT GET ONE OF THE PLUM POSTS?
Amar rubbishes talk of rift with Takiyuddin
The caretaker Kelantan deputy menteri besar says he has no problem if he is dropped after today’s state election.
PETALING JAYA: PAS’s Amar Nik Abdullah has denied talk of a rift with the party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, over the decision to put forward a new Kelantan menteri besar and deputy menteri besar if the party wins today’s state election.
“Whether we agree or not, if the leadership makes a decision, we abide by it. This is our principle,” said Amar, the caretaker deputy menteri besar, according to Sinar Harian.
Amar, the Panchor candidate, said the party’s plan to change the menteri besar and deputy menteri besar should Perikatan Nasional (PN) retain power in Kelantan had been discussed.
“If it is the party’s decision to reappoint me, I will accept it,” he said.
Yesterday, PAS said it does not plan for caretaker Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob, who was first appointed to the post in 2013, to continue leading the state if it maintains power there.
In a statement, Takiyuddin said the change in the menteri besar and deputy menteri besar is aimed at presenting a “new leadership duo of a religious leader and a technocrat”.
However, he said the party’s proposed candidates for the posts were subject to the sultan of Kelantan’s consent.
Health issues
Meanwhile, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision not to retain Ahmad if the party wins the state was due to his (Ahmad’s) health issues.
Hadi said Ahmad had previously requested to step down from the position for health reasons but he was urged to carry on, Sinar Harian reported.
“He has been admitted into hospital several times. This time, we give in (to his request not to be retained),” he was quoted as saying. MKINI
Mohd Amar accepts PAS’ decision to change K’tan leadership lineup
Caretaker Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said he will accept PAS’ decision to change the state’s leadership.
“There’s no issue, I started as a mere assemblyperson, and I don’t mind going back to what I was before.
“If the party has decided, we must accept, because even before this, I did not ask for any positions,” he told the media when met after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Panji in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, this morning.
Amar, who is also a PAS vice-president, was commenting on the announcement by party secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday that they will offer a change in the combination of menteri besar and deputy menteri besar for Kelantan.
The leadership line-up will remain the same in Kedah and Terengganu, he added.
Meanwhile, Amar, who’s defending his Panchor state seat, confirmed that caretaker Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob volunteered to step down from his post as the state leader.
According to him, Ahmad had voiced his intention even during the 14th general election in 2018, but PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang convinced the former to stay on.
“There’s no issue of dropping Ahmad because he had wanted to step down since GE14, but he was asked to stay.
“But this time, I think he really asked to step down and the party president agreed, taking into account Ahmad’s age and health factors.” MKINI
