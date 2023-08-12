SABOTAGE LOOMS IN KELANTAN – TALK OF NEW MB & DEPUTY MB CONFIRMED – WILL DISGRUNTLED SUPPORTERS GET UPSET AT THE POSSIBILITY SACKED UMNO ‘KAKI’ ANNUAR MUSA MIGHT GET ONE OF THE PLUM POSTS?

Amar rubbishes talk of rift with Takiyuddin

The caretaker Kelantan deputy menteri besar says he has no problem if he is dropped after today’s state election.

PETALING JAYA: PAS’s Amar Nik Abdullah has denied talk of a rift with the party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, over the decision to put forward a new Kelantan menteri besar and deputy menteri besar if the party wins today’s state election.

“Whether we agree or not, if the leadership makes a decision, we abide by it. This is our principle,” said Amar, the caretaker deputy menteri besar, according to Sinar Harian.

He said while meetings can get tense because of differing opinions, all PAS leaders will ultimately obey whatever was decided by the party.

Amar, the Panchor candidate, said the party’s plan to change the menteri besar and deputy menteri besar should Perikatan Nasional (PN) retain power in Kelantan had been discussed.

He said he had no problems being dropped as deputy menteri besar and that he never asked to be appointed to the post in the first place.

“If it is the party’s decision to reappoint me, I will accept it,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS said it does not plan for caretaker Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob, who was first appointed to the post in 2013, to continue leading the state if it maintains power there.

In a statement, Takiyuddin said the change in the menteri besar and deputy menteri besar is aimed at presenting a “new leadership duo of a religious leader and a technocrat”.

However, he said the party’s proposed candidates for the posts were subject to the sultan of Kelantan’s consent.

Health issues

Meanwhile, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision not to retain Ahmad if the party wins the state was due to his (Ahmad’s) health issues.

Hadi said Ahmad had previously requested to step down from the position for health reasons but he was urged to carry on, Sinar Harian reported.

“He has been admitted into hospital several times. This time, we give in (to his request not to be retained),” he was quoted as saying. MKINI

Mohd Amar accepts PAS’ decision to change K’tan leadership lineup